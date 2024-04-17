Bands ready for Buxton

There is a small but competitive field of own-choice performances to enjoy at the Buxton Contest this weekend.

The NWABBA Buxton Contest will take place this Sunday (21st April) at the Octagon Hall at the town's Pavilion Gardens.

Although there are fewer bands than usual this year due to the proximity to the Easter Holidays, the organisers have informed 4BR that they are determined to ensure that the event has a bright future.

Fine day

There will still be a fine day of music making for adjudicator Matt Whitfield and the audience to enjoy with a wide variety of own-choice test pieces on show.

The day starts at 10.00am with the Fourth and Third Sections, with the top section starting after lunch at 1.30pm. Entry is by payment on the door of only £8.

Competing bands

The competing bands are:

Bedworth Brass, Dobcross Silver, Hebden Bridge, Laganvale Metal Technology, Matlock, Mereside Brass, Mossley, Ratby Co-operative, Ratby Co-operative Mid Band, St John's Mossley, Stalybridge, Whitworth Vale & Healey

Music

The music being performed is 'Ballet for Band' (Joseph Horovitz), 'A Brussels Requiem' (Bert Appermont), 'Dances & Arias' (Edward Gregson), 'Diversions on a Bass Theme' (George Lloyd), 'High Peak' (Eric Ball), 'Images for Brass' (Stephan Bulla), 'Laudate Dominum' (Edward Gregson), 'A London Overture' (Philip Sparke), 'Lydian Pictures' (Simon Dobson), 'Music for a Festival' (Philip Sparke) and 'Neverland' (Christopher Bond).