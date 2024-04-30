                 

*
banner

News

Delph Youth to celebrate 50th birthday in PLC style

Delph Youth Band past and present will celebrate its 50th birthday with a special concert and world premiere work by Paul Lovatt-Cooper.

Delph
  Delph Youth Band is looking forward to working with PLC (above)

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

        

Delph Youth Band is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with the occasion being marked by a special concert in the heart of the famous Saddleworth Whit Friday contest village.

They are also hoping to be able to invite past players to join them at Uppermill Civic Hall on Saturday 6th July where people will be able to enjoy the world premiere of a new work by composer Paul Lovatt-Cooper.

Musical contributions

The future of the organisation will also be shown with musical contributions from their Tooters and Training bands, led by Dan Bowker-Wilson, as well as the current Youth Band.

The massed band of players past and present will perform in the second half, culminating in the world premiere of the new PLC work.

Heart and soul

Speaking about it, Paul told 4BR: "Delph Youth Band is the heart and soul of our village. They bring smiles to everybody throughout the year, especially on Whit Friday and Christmas. I love living here as it has such an incredible musical heritage, so it's an honour to be commissioned to compose this special anniversary piece."

Musical Director, Matt Stimpson, added: "I've had the pleasure of leading the band for over 10 years, and the young people that come to rehearsals make every minute special.

It's fantastic for the band to celebrate 50 years of making music and it will be great to welcome back previous players, conductors and supporters.

The sound they will make is going to be really special. There have been hundreds of young people through the band, and there will be hundreds more in the next 50 years!"

It's fantastic for the band to celebrate 50 years of making music and it will be great to welcome back previous players, conductors and supportersDelph Youth Band

Thrilled

That was echoed by joint band chairpersons, Keiran Wilkinson and Spike Knight.

"The band has come such a long way in 50 years and so many people have contributed so much to our organisation in that time too. We're also thrilled that Paul is writing a piece for the occasion."

Further information:

For further information about the event and to get in touch to be part of it, go to:

https://forms.office.com/e/Fy4piSdUXS

        

TAGS: Delph

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

SWBBA

Entries open for inclusive SWBBA contest

April 30 • Bands are being encouraged to enter the popular SWBBA Contest in Torquay in November — with a great new all inclusive approach for young players.

cREETOWN

Double presentation made at Creetown

April 30 • A Lifetime Achievement and Life Membership awards have been presented to Stuart McNab and Peter Kendall of Creetown Silver Band

Scores

From South Pole to Tibet

April 30 • If you want to follow the progress of two intrepid musical explorers in Palanga why not get your hands on the scores of the works from Paul Saggers and Simon Dobson.

Delph

Delph Youth to celebrate 50th birthday in PLC style

April 30 • Delph Youth Band past and present will celebrate its 50th birthday with a special concert and world premiere work by Paul Lovatt-Cooper.

What's on »

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 3 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

The Hepworth Band - Gala Concert with HD9 Community Youth Brass

Saturday 4 May • The Civic Holmfirth. Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth HD9 3AS

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 4 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Contest: European Youth Brass Band Championshiips

Sunday 5 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Contest: European Youth Brass Band Championshiips

Sunday 5 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Vacancies »

West Midlands Police Band

April 30 • Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We wish to recruit Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit) players. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Sandhurst Silver Band

April 30 • Sandhurst Silver Band have vacancy for a Front row cornet player to complete our line-up. Ambitious and community minded championship section band looking to build on recent Area and LBBA successes. Rehearsals every Tuesday 8-10pm

wantage silver band

April 30 • Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC First Section) are seeking to appoint an experienced player to fill their Tutti Cornet vacancy. This position would suit someone already playing in a first or second section band or with experience of doing so.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top