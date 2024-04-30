Delph Youth to celebrate 50th birthday in PLC style

Delph Youth Band past and present will celebrate its 50th birthday with a special concert and world premiere work by Paul Lovatt-Cooper.

Delph Youth Band is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with the occasion being marked by a special concert in the heart of the famous Saddleworth Whit Friday contest village.

They are also hoping to be able to invite past players to join them at Uppermill Civic Hall on Saturday 6th July where people will be able to enjoy the world premiere of a new work by composer Paul Lovatt-Cooper.

Musical contributions

The future of the organisation will also be shown with musical contributions from their Tooters and Training bands, led by Dan Bowker-Wilson, as well as the current Youth Band.

The massed band of players past and present will perform in the second half, culminating in the world premiere of the new PLC work.

Heart and soul

Speaking about it, Paul told 4BR: "Delph Youth Band is the heart and soul of our village. They bring smiles to everybody throughout the year, especially on Whit Friday and Christmas. I love living here as it has such an incredible musical heritage, so it's an honour to be commissioned to compose this special anniversary piece."

Musical Director, Matt Stimpson, added: "I've had the pleasure of leading the band for over 10 years, and the young people that come to rehearsals make every minute special.

It's fantastic for the band to celebrate 50 years of making music and it will be great to welcome back previous players, conductors and supporters.

The sound they will make is going to be really special. There have been hundreds of young people through the band, and there will be hundreds more in the next 50 years!"

Thrilled

That was echoed by joint band chairpersons, Keiran Wilkinson and Spike Knight.

"The band has come such a long way in 50 years and so many people have contributed so much to our organisation in that time too. We're also thrilled that Paul is writing a piece for the occasion."

Further information:

For further information about the event and to get in touch to be part of it, go to:

https://forms.office.com/e/Fy4piSdUXS