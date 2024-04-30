                 

*
banner

News

GUS to bring Best of Brass to a close

The GUS Band will head to Morley later this month to bring to an end the popular Leeds 'Best of Brass' concert series.

GUS Band
  The band brings the Leeds Best of Brass series to an end

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

        

The GUS Band will bring the 2023/24 Leeds 'Best of Brass' concert series to a close on Saturday 18th May.

Directed by Christopher Bond, the Midlanders will bring their brand of entertainment to Morley Town Hall with a programme that encompasses Berlioz to Billie Eilish, Sondheim to Sparke and much more.

Music

'The President' march will open proceedings at 7.30pm and will close with music from the film ET. In between the audience can also enjoy soloists Jake Humphreys on soprano, James Screaton on cornet, Rhys Cave on flugel, Andrew Rigby on baritone and Jen McCausland on Eb tuba.

To find out more go to: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/gus-band-leeds-best-of-brass-2023-2024/?venue=4806/

Interview

There is a short interview with Andrew Rigby at: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2024/03/15/gus-band-interview-2023-24/

Saturday 18th May
GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and
LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /
www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

SWBBA

Entries open for inclusive SWBBA contest

April 30 • Bands are being encouraged to enter the popular SWBBA Contest in Torquay in November — with a great new all inclusive approach for young players.

cREETOWN

Double presentation made at Creetown

April 30 • A Lifetime Achievement and Life Membership awards have been presented to Stuart McNab and Peter Kendall of Creetown Silver Band

Scores

From South Pole to Tibet

April 30 • If you want to follow the progress of two intrepid musical explorers in Palanga why not get your hands on the scores of the works from Paul Saggers and Simon Dobson.

Delph

Delph Youth to celebrate 50th birthday in PLC style

April 30 • Delph Youth Band past and present will celebrate its 50th birthday with a special concert and world premiere work by Paul Lovatt-Cooper.

What's on »

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 3 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

The Hepworth Band - Gala Concert with HD9 Community Youth Brass

Saturday 4 May • The Civic Holmfirth. Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth HD9 3AS

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 4 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Contest: European Youth Brass Band Championshiips

Sunday 5 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Contest: European Youth Brass Band Championshiips

Sunday 5 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

Vacancies »

West Midlands Police Band

April 30 • Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We wish to recruit Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit) players. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Sandhurst Silver Band

April 30 • Sandhurst Silver Band have vacancy for a Front row cornet player to complete our line-up. Ambitious and community minded championship section band looking to build on recent Area and LBBA successes. Rehearsals every Tuesday 8-10pm

wantage silver band

April 30 • Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC First Section) are seeking to appoint an experienced player to fill their Tutti Cornet vacancy. This position would suit someone already playing in a first or second section band or with experience of doing so.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top