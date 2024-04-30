GUS to bring Best of Brass to a close

The GUS Band will head to Morley later this month to bring to an end the popular Leeds 'Best of Brass' concert series.

The GUS Band will bring the 2023/24 Leeds 'Best of Brass' concert series to a close on Saturday 18th May.

Directed by Christopher Bond, the Midlanders will bring their brand of entertainment to Morley Town Hall with a programme that encompasses Berlioz to Billie Eilish, Sondheim to Sparke and much more.

Music

'The President' march will open proceedings at 7.30pm and will close with music from the film ET. In between the audience can also enjoy soloists Jake Humphreys on soprano, James Screaton on cornet, Rhys Cave on flugel, Andrew Rigby on baritone and Jen McCausland on Eb tuba.

To find out more go to: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/gus-band-leeds-best-of-brass-2023-2024/?venue=4806/

Interview

There is a short interview with Andrew Rigby at: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2024/03/15/gus-band-interview-2023-24/

Saturday 18th May

GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and

LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk