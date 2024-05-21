Report & Result: 2024 NCBBA Entertainment Contest

Lochgelly bring James Bond back to musical life in Perth to claim their first Northern Counties BBA title.

Lochgelly's 'James Bond' themed programme claimed the honours at the Northern Counties Brass Band Association contest in Perth on the weekend.

Sponsored by Besson Musical Instruments and Band Supplies Ltd, the event attracted a highly competitive field of ten bands to the North Inch Community Campus, each providing great entertainment for the audience and adjudicator, Chris Robertson.

Lochgelly prizes

Led by their very own 007 in MD Chris Shanks, Lochgelly also took the prizes on offer for 'Best Percussion' and 'Best Soprano' as well as for being the 'Best non-Northern Counties Brass Band Association (NCBBA) Band' and 'Best First Section' Band.

The band opened with 'Goldfinger' and 'Die Another Day' followed by 'Live And Let Die' featuring soprano cornet Christopher Roberts in tip-top Roger Moore mode.

'Writing's on the Wall' featuring vocalist Chiara McGlynn, 'Nobody Does it Better' with flugel and horn soloists Margaret Smith and Eileen Jenkins, 'Vesper' and 'You Know My Name' highlighting principal cornet Lynsey Mcilwraith, rounded off a polished set that saw the band take the title for the first time by a clear two point margin.

Loving it

Speaking about their victory on their Facebook page they said: "Well what a day! Our production of 'Bond Six — Reporting for duty' found great favour with the audience and adjudicator alike!"

Adjudicator Chris Robertson was certainly chief amongst them, writing that he was, "loving the concept and theme"and recognising the effort that had gone into it. "The band is firing and your MD should be very happy,"he said. "So well directed, prepared and presented."

The band stated that the post contest celebrations would include plenty of "martinis — shaken, not stirred".

Podium finishers

Second place went to Bo'ness & Carriden conducted by Charlie Farren, whose flugel player Rona Campbell deservedly claimed the 'Best Soloist' award with a brilliant rendition of 'Libertango'.

Third was Clackmannan District conducted by Paul Drury, who took the 'Most Entertaining Programme' and 'Best NCBBA Band' prizes.

Defending champion Kirkintilloch Kelvin was fourth ahead of Irvine & Dreghorn and Newmains & District.

Section awards went to Clackmannan District (Second), Perthshire Brass (Third) and Turriff Silver (Fourth).

Results:

Adjudicator: Chris Robertson

1. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks): 196

2. Bo'ness & Carriden (Charlie Farren): 194

3. Clackmannan District (Paul Drury): 193

4. Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mark James): 191

5. Irvine & Dreghorn (Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale): 190

6. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE): 188

7. Tullis Russell Mills (John-Luke Harris): 186

8. Perthshire Brass (Jason Blyth): 185

9. Turriff Silver (Matt Bailey): 183

10. Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald): 181

Best Soloist: Rona Campbell (flugel) — Bo'ness & Carriden

Best Percussion: Lochgelly

Best Soprano: Lochgelly

Best First Section Band: Lochgelly

Best Second Section Band: Clackmannan District

Best Third Section Band: Perthshire Brass

Best Fourth Section Band: Turriff Silver

Best Northern Counties Brass Band Association (NCBBA) Band: Clackmannan District

Best non-Northern Counties Brass Band Association (NCBBA) Band: Lochgelly