Holst anniversary to be celebrated with new recording

The 150th anniversary of the birth of Gustav Holst is being marked by a CD release by Tredegar Band featuring new editions of works.

To be released later this year, it has been undertaken in partnership with the Holst Society and World of Brass, with Musical Director Ian Pothouse joined by guest conductor Martyn Brabbins.

The recording sessions were overseen by producer Adam Goldsmith and recording engineer Daniel Lock, alongside Christopher Cope Chairman of the Holst Society, Paul Hindmarsh and Phillip Littlemore.

Moorside Suite

Featured on the recording will be 'A Moorside Suite' written for the 1928 National Championships, as well as new editions by Phillip of his 'First Suite in Eb' and 'Second Suite in F'.

The 'First Suite' has been revised to provide a more textured and colourful transcription from that produced by Sydney Herbert in 1921, whilst the 'Second' has been restored to its original key as well as with sections omitted by him in the same year.

The recording includes the ballet music 'The Perfect Fool' from 1923, 'A Fugal Overture' from 1922, arranged by Alastair Wheeler, as well as the intriguingly entitled 'Mr. Shilkret's Folly' arranged by Paul Hindmarsh — described by Holst as "a jazz band piece".

In addition, there are two works by Imogen Holst — 'The Unfortunate Traveller' and 'The Glory of the West'.

We were particularly delighted that Martyn Brabbins was able to fit us into his busy diary to record 'A Moorside Suite', and the new editions from Phillip Littlemore refresh two classic Holst works Ian Porthouse

Wonderful project

"It's been another wonderful project for us," Ian Porthouse told 4BR.

"We were particularly delighted that Martyn Brabbins was able to fit us into his busy diary to record 'A Moorside Suite', and the new editions from Phillip Littlemore refresh two classic Holst works — as well as making them much more difficult!"

He added: "Our thanks also go to the Holst Society for asking us to do this, alongside Paul, Adam and Daniel for their expertise for what is sure to be a an eagerly initiated release."