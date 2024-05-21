                 

*
banner

News

Holst anniversary to be celebrated with new recording

The 150th anniversary of the birth of Gustav Holst is being marked by a CD release by Tredegar Band featuring new editions of works.

Tredegar Band
  Martyn Brabbins led the band on 'A Moorside Suite'.

Tuesday, 21 May 2024

        

Tredegar Band's busy schedule has continued following their appearance at the European Championships in Palanga, by recording a CD to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Gustav Holst.

To be released later this year, it has been undertaken in partnership with the Holst Society and World of Brass, with Musical Director Ian Pothouse joined by guest conductor Martyn Brabbins.

The recording sessions were overseen by producer Adam Goldsmith and recording engineer Daniel Lock, alongside Christopher Cope Chairman of the Holst Society, Paul Hindmarsh and Phillip Littlemore.

Moorside Suite

Featured on the recording will be 'A Moorside Suite' written for the 1928 National Championships, as well as new editions by Phillip of his 'First Suite in Eb' and 'Second Suite in F'.

The 'First Suite' has been revised to provide a more textured and colourful transcription from that produced by Sydney Herbert in 1921, whilst the 'Second' has been restored to its original key as well as with sections omitted by him in the same year.

The recording includes the ballet music 'The Perfect Fool' from 1923, 'A Fugal Overture' from 1922, arranged by Alastair Wheeler, as well as the intriguingly entitled 'Mr. Shilkret's Folly' arranged by Paul Hindmarsh — described by Holst as "a jazz band piece".

In addition, there are two works by Imogen Holst — 'The Unfortunate Traveller' and 'The Glory of the West'.

We were particularly delighted that Martyn Brabbins was able to fit us into his busy diary to record 'A Moorside Suite', and the new editions from Phillip Littlemore refresh two classic Holst worksIan Porthouse

Wonderful project

"It's been another wonderful project for us," Ian Porthouse told 4BR.

"We were particularly delighted that Martyn Brabbins was able to fit us into his busy diary to record 'A Moorside Suite', and the new editions from Phillip Littlemore refresh two classic Holst works — as well as making them much more difficult!"

He added: "Our thanks also go to the Holst Society for asking us to do this, alongside Paul, Adam and Daniel for their expertise for what is sure to be a an eagerly initiated release."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredegar Band

Holst anniversary to be celebrated with new recording

May 21 • The 150th anniversary of the birth of Gustav Holst is being marked by a CD release by Tredegar Band featuring new editions of works.

Lochgelly

Report & Result: 2024 NCBBA Entertainment Contest

May 21 • Lochgelly bring James Bond back to musical life in Perth to claim their first Northern Counties BBA title.

Mareika Gray

New duo to lead at Kirkintilloch Kelvin

May 21 • Mareika Gray and Mark James will spearhead the musical direction at Kirkintilloch Kelvin Band.

Drybrook

Ruck steps down from Drybrook podium

May 21 • Joshua Ruck will end his 12 year tenure with AW Parker (Drybrook) band in July.

What's on »

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Boarshurst Silver Band - Canning City Brass and Boarshurst Silver Band

Sunday 26 May • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane, OL3 7EW OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Vacancies »

Audley Brass

May 20 • Audley Brass are seeking a Principal Cornet player to lead the band into the First Section in 2025. The band have several fantastic events in the diary including the National Finals and no less than 6 of our epic beer festival sing-along nights.

Linthwaite Band

May 20 • We currently have a vacancy for either a 2nd Euphonium or 2nd Baritone, we have a busy varied list of engagements lined up for the summer, and are a friendly 4th section contesting band based just outside of Huddersfield, and welcome any new players.

Epping Forest Band

May 19 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn (position negotiable) and percussion to complete our line

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top