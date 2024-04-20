                 

Different vibe provides Easter progress for NYBBS

The recent Easter Course of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland has seen great progress made by its young players.

  The band enjoyed their get togther in Perthshire

Saturday, 20 April 2024

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) has just enjoyed its annual Easter Course at Strathallan School in Perthshire.

The 55 players in the Senior, Reserve and Childrens' Bands were presented with challenging repertoire to work on under MDs Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie, from the classic T. J Powell march 'Castell Coch' to 'Fire in the Blood' by Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Eric Whitacre's 'Sleep' to 'The Land of the Long White Cloud' by Philip Sparke.

Education project

Reflecting on the success of the course, NYBBS Education Officer John Boax told 4BR: "The Easter Course is very much an education project supported by Creative Scotland's YMI funding.

It provides an important barometer of how the annual summer course will shape up and, after this week, we are delighted with the progress made by the three ensembles of the NYBBS family."

The inclusive atmosphere and support also benefits everyone, myself included — pushing forward with ambition and growing confidence that we will build on again in the SummerIan Porthouse

Different vibe

That was an opinion shared by Senior Band MD, Ian Porthouse, who added: "Easter at NYBBS has a little different vibe. It's lovely to welcome some of our Reserve Band players to get a taste of playing in the Senior ensemble and see how well they have developed over the past few months.

The inclusive atmosphere and support also benefits everyone, myself included — pushing forward with ambition and growing confidence that we will build on again in the Summer."

        

