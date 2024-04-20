Odyssey Brasswind to make Debut at Buxton

The new Debut range of Odyssey instruments will be on show at the Buxton Contest this weekend.

Odyssey Brasswind will be heading to the North West Brass Band Association (NWBBA) Buxton Contest on Sunday 21st to unveil their all new Odyssey Debut set of instruments.

They have been designed by the renowned Peter Pollard who will be on hand on the Larch Music trade stand to chat to players and band representatives about the new range aimed at players starting out on their musical journeys.

Free blowing

Speaking about the instruments he said: "I've learnt over the years how to design our instruments to be 'free blowing'.

This is crucial with the new Odyssey Debut Series, so first time players, new students, or adults for that matter, can create clear, audible, satisfying notes straight away, with minimal effort, which evokes confidence, instant excitement, and a desire to play."

Larch Music

