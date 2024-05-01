Kippax to add to Holiday Inn entertainment

The Kippax Band and guest soloist Alan Morrison will provide the entertainment at the latest Yorkshire Brass Band Festival concert series in Barnsley later this month.

The latest concert in the popular Yorkshire Brass Band Festival series hosted at the Holiday Inn in Barnsley will feature the Kippax Band under conductor James Beecham.

It will take place on Sunday 19th May at 2.00pm and will also feature the talents of guest soloist Alan Morrison who will perform four solos.

Success

Kippax is one of the oldest bands in Yorkshire and has a proud history that can be traced back to 1814. They have enjoyed considerable success over the years, including back to back victories at the Yorkshire Regional Championships. They are now a consistent Second Section ensemble posting a top-six finish at this year's Area event in Huddersfield.

High quality

Speaking about their appearance, concert promoter Tony Sykes told 4BR: "The Yorkshire Brass Band Festival is all about supporting grass roots banding and ensuring that they get the opportunity to perform in high quality concerts with a traditional musical ethos."

He added: "Kippax is the latest band to appear and I'm delighted that they will be joined by a world class soloist in Alan Morrison who is so well respected across the banding world.

Come along and support the event and grass roots banding in Yorkshire — you are sure to have a wonderful afternoon of brass band entertainment."

Details:

Kippax Band

Conductor James Beecham

Holiday Inn, Barnsley

Sunday 19th May (2.00pm)

To book tickets:

Call: 07885 322748

e-mail: tony@tonysykesproductions.co.uk

Go to: www.tonysykesproductions.co.uk

