BrookWright Music: Disinformation!

A new concert piece inspired by the murky world of false narrative, untruths, conspiracy and distrust is ready for you to play. Can't be about brass band contesting surely?

Disinformation
  The latest work is all about disinformation...

Sunday, 21 April 2024

        

A cracking new work inspired very much by our media times is ready and waiting to be included in concert programmes thanks to BrookWright Music

Disinformation!

'Disinformation!' by English composer Joe Galuszka is set in three movements entitled 'Fear', 'Hope' and 'Solidarity' (March for Truth), with the composer telling 4BR. "All around us is mistrust in the information we receive — from governments to campaigns. At every turn we doubt what we hear, what we see."

He added: "'Disinformation' was composed in response to the ever-growing and all-powerful misinformation campaigns worldwide that reached dizzying levels of influence, coming from some of the most eminent heads of states, during the turn of the 21st century.

With division and disillusionment now rife and engrained in Western democracies, the unravelling of the social order is reflected in this short work for brass band."

Cacophony of sound

The work starts with 'the cacophony of sound that is false information', which turns into a moment of solace as 'Hope' conjures up a wise look on to what is becoming of our new world. Maybe there is chance to pull together?

Finally, there is a frenzied, brazen climax, the piece concludes with Solidarity — where people who seek division are called out and the lies are laid bare for all to see, as we enter, once more, the unknown.

More information:

To view a rolling score video of this work visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-0I47yfvM0

PDF download available from: www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/disinformation-brass-band-joe-galuszka

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk

Difficulty Level: 1st Section +

        

