BBP Players Registry issues clarity on moves

With the British Open Spring Festival on the immediate horizon the BBP Registry has issued clarification on registration issues.

The Brass Band Players Registry (BBP) who administer registration requirements for many competitions has issued guidance following numerous requests for clarification on current rules surround the forthcoming British Open Spring Festival contests in Blackpool.

The Spring Festival (Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy) uses the BBP registration service for their events, which now brings all major English and Welsh contests under the BBP banner.

Moves allowed

4BR has been informed that clarity has been sought in relation to the quantity of moves allowed in a 12-month period, the duration before which a player can return to their previous band, and clarification on the exact definition of a "move".

Tim Jones (Registrar) and Helen Williams (Deputy Registrar) have confirmed the following details to assist bands.

BBP REGISTRY RULES vs CONTEST RULES

There is a clear distinction between the BBP Registry Rules and contesting rules.

BBP Registry Rules:

The BBP Registry is an autonomous organisation, not directly affiliated or influenced by any brass band competition.

The BBP Registry Rules can be accessed at: http://www.bbpregistry.com/rules.html

They are independent of any event and are a blanket set of Rules that govern player moves and band validation. Brass band competitions use BBP as a professional and independent registration service to preserve the integrity of their competition.

All competing bands in England and Wales are registered with BBP. Bands outside of these countries — including Scotland — are not subject to the BBP Registry Rules.

The BBP Registry can process registration paperwork at any time throughout the year, subject to the paperwork being fully completed and all Registry Rules having been followed correctly.

Contesting Rules:

Each brass band contest has their own set of contesting rules. These detail aspects such as entry deadlines, borrowing (if applicable), and the deadline for registering players in time for their event.

The registration deadline for a competition is usually either "the Friday one week before"i.e. eight or nine days before the contest, or "the Wednesday before"i.e. three or four days before the contest.

The Contest Management will contact BBP in advance of their event with a list of competing bands, and the player registration deadline.

BBP then provides the contest with 'Player Lists' via email when requested. Ultimately, the final decision regarding player eligibility at a contest lies with the contest management, not BBP.

BBP REGISTRY RULES: MOVES

A move is when a player registers with a band, having previously been registered with a different band — whether this is via a transfer, cancellation/New Player Registration, or combination of both.

Currently there is no set timeframe for when a player is 'between' bands.

BBP REGISTRY RULES: RETURNING TO PREVIOUS BAND

Rules 18 & 21 of the BBP Rules state that a player cannot return to their previous band less than two months after leaving.

BBP REGISTRY RULES: 12-MONTH PERIOD

Players can only move twice within a 12-month period.

To clarify:

First ever registration with BBP is not a move

All subsequent registrations with BBP are regarded as moves

Example:

Player originally registers with Band A in 2015

Player moves to Band B on 1st March 2023 (MOVE 1)

Player moves to Band C on 15th June 2023 (MOVE 2)

The player cannot join another band until 1st March 2024 (12 months after the first move).

Until this year, players/bands weren't required to consider the above in relation to the Spring Festival/British Open as this contest series used their own registration service.

However, as the contest is now using BBP for their official registration service, players/bands will have to consider any ramifications of performing at the Spring Festival and their subsequent dates/moves going forward.

BBP REGISTRY: QUERIES

The BBP Registry team on hand to offer advice when required.

Please contact on:

02920 700943 (09:30-15:30 weekdays)

office@bbpregistry.com