Price launches website

Composer, conductor, adjudicator and performer Andrea Price has just launched her new website.

Andrea told 4BR that it has been a long-held aim to be able to offer an on-line presence for people to find out more about her work — and especially her growing catalogue of compositions.

Information and contact

It will also act as an information and contact point to meet her increased adjudication schedule — one which will see her be part of the adjudication team at the forthcoming British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool.

Andrea told 4BR: "The website will enable people to purchase downloadable sheet music of my original compositions, as well as find out more about what I do in my professional musical life.

I'm also building a repertoire of choral music that might be of particular interest to school teachers."

Composing focus

She added: "I've stepped back from conducting this year to focus on composing, with several new projects underway and in the pipeline — with one goal to write a major new contesting work for the banding medium.

I'm also particularly delighted to be increasingly involved in adjudication and I'm looking forward to the Spring Festival."

One of Andrea's latest compositions, 'Enter the Dance' is featured on the eagerly awaited new solo release from horn star Sheona White, whilst 'Bluebell Bossa' was performed at Wingates Band's 150th anniversary concert, by Peter Moore alongside the band's trombone section.

More information:

To find out more go to: www.andreapricemusic.com