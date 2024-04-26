Pemberton's current and future stars shine on solo day

The Pemberton Old Wigan Band organisation has thanked all those who competed and supported its recent solo competition day and concert evening.
The band was joined by Cory stars Glyn and Helen Williams who not only judged the solo competition but were also the guest soloists for the evening concert performed by the Pemberton Old Wigan Band conducted by John Doyle.
Remarkable performances
A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was both a memorable and inclusive day with each section brimming with remarkable performances that left us in awe.
Prior to announcing the results, the entrants had the opportunity to partake in a masterclass presented by Helen and Glyn who provided invaluable guidance and insights for all participants."
The Cory players also showcased their solo talents themselves in the evening concert where John Doyle put the band through its paces with a substantive, entertaining programme.
This event would not have possible without the generous support of sponsors: Littler, Ashley and Furnell families, Vicky Hough and Keith Hollinshead.
Results:
Under 12:
1. James Rust
2. Caris Burrows
3. Alice Don-Duncan
Under 16:
1. Logan Withington
2. James Little
3. Bethany Rust
Open:
1. Louis Leung
2. Noa Nishizawa
3. Josh Cargill
Ensembles:
1. Pemberton Trombone Trio
2. Rank and File Quartet
3. Wolf Pack
Best Bass: Richard Cookson
Best Slow Melody: Richard Cookson
Best Student: Noa Nishizawa
Best Horn: Sam Watts
Youngest Player: Matilda Don-Duncan