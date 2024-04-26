                 

Pemberton's current and future stars shine on solo day

There was a full day of great music making displayed by the Pemberton Old Wigan Band organisation — helped along the way by Helen and Glyn Williams

Pemberton
  Helen Williams was on hand to give musical advice, support and inspiration to players young and old

Friday, 26 April 2024

        

The Pemberton Old Wigan Band organisation has thanked all those who competed and supported its recent solo competition day and concert evening.

The band was joined by Cory stars Glyn and Helen Williams who not only judged the solo competition but were also the guest soloists for the evening concert performed by the Pemberton Old Wigan Band conducted by John Doyle.

Remarkable performances

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was both a memorable and inclusive day with each section brimming with remarkable performances that left us in awe.

Prior to announcing the results, the entrants had the opportunity to partake in a masterclass presented by Helen and Glyn who provided invaluable guidance and insights for all participants."

The Cory players also showcased their solo talents themselves in the evening concert where John Doyle put the band through its paces with a substantive, entertaining programme.

This event would not have possible without the generous support of sponsors: Littler, Ashley and Furnell families, Vicky Hough and Keith Hollinshead.

Results:
Under 12:

1. James Rust
2. Caris Burrows
3. Alice Don-Duncan

Under 16:

1. Logan Withington
2. James Little
3. Bethany Rust

Open:

1. Louis Leung
2. Noa Nishizawa
3. Josh Cargill

Ensembles:

1. Pemberton Trombone Trio
2. Rank and File Quartet
3. Wolf Pack

Best Bass: Richard Cookson
Best Slow Melody: Richard Cookson
Best Student: Noa Nishizawa
Best Horn: Sam Watts

Youngest Player: Matilda Don-Duncan

        

