New trom addition at Whitburn

The Whitburn Band has announced the signing of the experienced Colin Buchanan on second trombone.

A former Whitburn player, he has also enjoyed spells with the likes of Unison Kinneil and Newtongrange Silver, with a CV of major championship appearances including the British Open, National Finals and European Championships.

Colin replaces Emma Close, who is to concentrate her studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Thanks and welcome

Speaking about the new signing, Charlie Farren, Whitburn Band Chairman told 4BR: "We thank Emma for all her hard work and wish her well as she continues at the Conservatoire.

We also welcome Colin. Paul Kiernan and I know he will be a great addition to the trombone team."

The signing comes as the band looks forward to a busy schedule of concerts in addition to a new recording and appearances at the British Open, National Finals and the Scottish Open later this year.