Report & Result: 2024 Senior Trophy

Ebbw Valley claims the Senior Trophy as Newtongrange, Haverhill and Marsden enjoy their journeys to Blackpool to gain promotion with them

Ebbw Valley Brass added yet more silverware to its already packed trophy cabinet as they claimed the Senior Trophy under MD Gareth Ritter.

Formed in 2011 as an amalgamation of two local bands from the former steel-works town in South Wales, in the past year alone they have become First Section National Champion of Great Britain (completing the set of all four titles since 2013), retained the Welsh Open Entertainment title and qualified for the Royal Albert Hall National Final.

They will return here in 2025 with the clear ambition in the Senior Cup to taking a step closer to the British Open.

Outstanding

An approach based on a huge amount of detailed preparation, their performance of Peter Graham's 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth', was "outstanding" according to John Doyle, who backed the comprehensive pre-results critique of fellow adjudicator Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale when speaking to 4BR.

Joining Ebbw Valey on a return journey to Blackpool for the Senior Cup next year will be Newtongrange Silver, Haverhill Silver and Marsden Silver.

Before the announcement of the result, Helen took the opportunity to thank all 17 bands for their performances, as the volcanic heat of the sun sent temperatures rising to what she called "greenhouse"levels in the appropriately Mediterranean backdrop of the Spanish Hall.

It saw players take to the stage in short sleeves and sunglasses (with even a few sporting a bit of sun cream) to perform in somewhat uncomfortable playing conditions. That the overall standard was good, was testament not only to the fortitude of the performers but also their MDs understanding of the narrative led score.

Pace and colour

"The piece really exposes bands," Helen said. "Pace, balance and rhythms especially. Some wanted to get through it as quickly as possible, but the music needed time to breath. The best bands were helped by effective percussion which was integral to stabilising things and adding colour."

She added: "Those who appreciated the pacing and colouring of the score and benefitted from excellent soloists, did well."

Those elements were certainly found in the judges' written remarks, with Helen summing up Ebbw Valley's performance from the number 9 draw by saying, "Bravo band and MD — a musical performance with poise and control. Congratulations." John Doyle agreed: "So good, so classy, musically poised."

Volcanic thrust

With confidence displayed in the opening 'scene' followed by clarity and controlled energy, Ebbw Valley's subterranean adventure was aided by excellent soloists (the pick 'Best Instrumentalist' winner Stephen Sykes on trombone) which ended with a splendidly volcanic thrust to the finishing line and title winning glory.

However, MD Gareth Ritter later revealed to 4BR that he felt that the band may have just left the door open to rivals to pip them.

"We came off stage thinking we made a few too many little errors," he said. "We had been playing so well prior to the contest so we wondered if we may have missed our chance, but speaking to people and listening to others it was obvious everyone was finding difficulties with the score and the conditions."

He added: "It's been great working on Peter Graham's piece — its fun and demanding, and we have another one in 'Harrison's Dream' to start looking at for the Royal Albert Hall. As for next year, we will be looking to do well again, but I hope we can bring a little bit of Welsh rain with us to feel more at home!"

Sun soaked

It was certainly unfamiliar Scottish weather for Newtongrange in Blackpool. However, led by Anne Crookston the Midlothian band soaked up the heat to produce a finely attuned reading of the adventure story that had a certainty of purpose and musical flow to deservedly bounce straight back to the Senior Cup following last year's relegation.

Haverhill also returned to form in spectacular fashion after coming a lowly 16th last year, as Matthew Brown led a confident band in a colourful, finely measured account that many who heard it quickly tipped as one of the favourites for a title winning challenge.

The final promotion slot went to another band displaying robust confidence despite the rising temperatures, as Marsden Silver marked their return to the contest in fine style led by Andrew Lofthouse.

Atmosphere and drama

'Journey to the Centre of the Earth' proved to be a popular, challenging set-test, with the majority of bands able to capture the storyboard musical narrative with atmosphere and drama — from the scene setting opening and volcanic decent though to mysterious wonders of the deep.

Tuba players enjoyed their sweaty battle of dinosaur leviathans, whilst the soloists also showcased their talents in the cadenza led 'Day of Rest'. And whilst bands will not have lost marks for their pronunciation of Latin vespers, the increasing pace of the final ascent saw some just run out of volcanic steam.

Wales couldn't quite make it a twin promotion, despite a fine account from Tongwynlais Temperance led by Owen Farr. However, they can now look forward to another encounter with a Peter Graham work at the Royal Albert Hall in October buoyed in confidence by another solid major contest outing.

Solid accounts

Another solid showing too from Roberts Bakery and Mike Jones as they returned to the contest after a year away to come sixth to finish ahead of well worked accounts from top-10 finishers Pontardulais Town, Enderby, Eccles and East London Brass.

Inconsistencies for the judges in the likes of Blackburn & Darwen down to Easington Colliery meant on this occasion their musical journey to the centre of earth was unrewarded.

With 17 bands taking part in the contest this year, 4BR was informed that a decision on those who will need to qualify through the Fife Charities, Rochdale, Wychavon and Welsh Open contests will be made as soon as possible.

Iwan Fox

Thanks to Malcolm Wood

Bravo band and MD — a musical performance with poise and control. Congratulations Adjudicator Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale on Ebbw Valley's winning performance

Result:

Senior Trophy

Test Piece: Journey to the Centre of the Earth (Peter Graham)

Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale & John Doyle

Spanish Hall

1. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)*

2. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)*

3. Haverhill Silver (Matthew Brown)*

4. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)*

5. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)

6. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)

7. Pontardulais Town (Matthew Jenkins)

8. Enderby (Gareth Brindle)

9. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)

10. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)

11. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)

12. Woodfalls (Paul Holland)

13. Longridge (Mark Peacock)

14. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

15. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

16. Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)

17. Easington Colliery (Michael Fowles)

*Promoted to Senior Cup

Best Instrumentalist: Stephen Sykes (trombone) — Ebbw Valley Brass