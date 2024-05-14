New Horizons to be finally met by Regent Brass

A concert of classic contemporary works for the brass band medium alongside new exciting ventures will be performed by Regent Brass in London in July.

Regent Brass will finally be performing a concert featuring some of the most important contemporary works for brass band in London in July.

'New Horizons' was originally to have been held under the title 'Tributes and Dedications' in 2023, but due to rail strikes around the time had to be postponed.

Time and place

However, thanks to those being involved being able to gain a new communal date, the event will be held under its new title and featuring some additional new works at St Saviour's Church in Pimlico (SW1V 3QW) on Sunday 7th July at 7.00pm.

Included in the programme will be HK Gruber's 'Demilitarised Zones', Hanz Werner Henze's 'Ragtimes and Habaneras' and Harrison Birtwistle's 'Salford Toccata'.

Also included are Peter Yarde Martin's 'Elegy' (written in memoriam for Sylvia Flaxman, one of Leslie Condon's daughters) and James Chan's 'At the Gates' (featuring cellist Lucy Neil).

It will also include the world premiere of Franklin Onyeso's 'Bells, Unrung' (featuring bass trombonist Alfie Bousfield) alongside Judith Bingham's 'Four Minute Mile and Robin Fiedler's 'Castle in the Sky' in its new single-band version.

There will also be a brass band 'first' with 'In C Interlude' by Michael Nyman (written as homage to Terry Riley's 'In C' from 1964)

Ambitious and diverse

Conductor Alan Duguid told 4BR: "We are delighted to finally undertake this concert — one that is ambitious and diverse with half of the works by female, non-binary or BAME composers."

Tickets:

Tickets are available from: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/617750/

