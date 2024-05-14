                 

Moore to head to Lake District for Day of Brass

Peter Moore will join the award winning London Central Brass Quintet for a 'Day of Brass' in the beautiful surroundings of the Lake District.

Peter Moore
  Peter Moore will headline the Day of Brass event in Barrow in Furness

Tuesday, 14 May 2024

        

Lake District Music, the annual summer festival series of concerts, masterclasses and workshops held amid the stunning scenery of the Lake District is set to host an exciting line of musical talent this year.

On Thursday 23rd May, the London Central Brass Quintet will be performing at Ambleside Parish Church (1.00pm).

The 2023 winners of the Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition will present a programme that includes works by Walker and Susato to Debussy, Ewald and Gershwin.

Day of Brass

On Saturday 25th May, the quintet will be joined by international trombone soloist Peter Moore for a special 'Day of Brass' which presents the opportunity to bring together brass players of all ages from across the region.

Moore recently announced his decision to step down from his role as Principal Trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra to concentrate on different artistic projects, including a forthcoming CD release.

Open to players

This day-long event takes place at Furness Academy in Barrow in Furness (starting at 10.00am).

It will include workshops for players of Grade 4 standard celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Gustav Holst, by working on his compositions 'The Perfect Fool', 'A Moorside Suite' and 'Jupiter' from 'The Planets'.

A 'Celebrity Concert' will take place at 4.30pm featuring Peter, and directed by Artistic Director, Stephen Threlfall.

Further details

For further details and to book tickets go to:
https://tickets.ldsm.org.uk/sales/events/2023-2024-season/spring-concerts/day-of-brass

        

