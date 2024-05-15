                 

Royal Patronage continues at Purcell School

King Charles III maintains his patronage link to the school for talented musicians.

Purcell School
  King Chares III will be the Patron of the school

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

        

The Purcell School, Britain's oldest school for young musicians, has announced that His Majesty King Charles III will be retaining Patronage of the School.

Situated on the outskirts of London in Bushey, Hertfordshire, the boarding and day school is home to around 196 musically gifted young people, all of whom are passionate about fulfilling their talent.

New brass link

Its mission is to provide young musicians of great potential with an environment in which they can flourish, irrespective of background or financial means, and recently announced the appointment from September of Mike Cavanagh as its new Head of Wind, Brass & Percussion.

As Prince of Wales Charles became Patron of the school in 1985 and has maintained the link ever since. He has stated that the school was "an extraordinary institution".

Important

Speaking of the patronage, Paul Bambrough, Principal of The Purcell School, remarked: "We are honoured and delighted that His Majesty The King has retained his patronage of the School.

To receive such patronage acknowledges the vital and important contribution The Purcell School makes to the musical life of the nation and recognises the high quality of our work."

        

