Hepworth inspire next generation on Brass Day

Everyone had a great time making a noise at the recent Hepworth 'Youth Brass Day' led by Katy Jones of the Halle Orchestra.

Hepworth
  There were smiles and brass band sounds for everyone to enjoy on the day

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

        

Hepworth Band recently teamed up with Katy Jones of the HallÃ© Orchestra and HD9 Community Brass to help inspire the next generation of brass players.

Youth Brass Day

The first 'Youth Brass Day', supported by Brass Bands England, Holme Valley Parish Council and One Community Foundation, saw youngsters from across the local area join HD9 Community Brass for a free, fun filled afternoon of workshops and rehearsals working with mentors from Hepworth.

Gareth Hand from Black Dyke came along to help lead a percussion workshop whilst Katy, principal trombone with the HallÃ© Orchestra and one of the UKs leading professional orchestral trombone players, led an inspiring masterclass.

Hepworth, HD9 Community Brass and Katy joined forces later for a special Gala Concert to a full hall at The Civic, Holmfirth in a fitting finale to round off a successful day.

Great time

Speaking about the event, Hepworth spokesperson George Newbould told 4BR: "We had a great time with our friends at HD9 Community Brass, and it was so rewarding working with all the young players.

We've had some lovely feedback, and we really hope that we can do more youth brass days in the future."

Meanwhile, Paul Kirk from HD9 Community Brass added: "It was amazing that our young people had the opportunity to work alongside these fantastic musicians. Every single one of them has said how inspired they were, and at the rehearsal following the event our young people have brought all those skills back into the bandroom!"

It's so important for bands to be investing in young players to ensure that they have players in ten years' time and I really value having been able to be part of thatKaty Jones.

Lovely day

Speaking about he own impression, Katy Jones added: "Thank you to Hepworth and HD9 Community Brass for a such lovely day. It was great to get the chance to work with the youngsters and to play with everyone at the end of the day.

It's so important for bands to be investing in young players to ensure that they have players in ten years' time and I really value having been able to be part of that."

        

