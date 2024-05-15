                 

News

BBE fundraising Works for Buxton success

Burbage Band (Buxton) will be undertaking an exciting project thanks to the help of Brass Bands England's fundraising specialist.

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

        

Burbage Band (Buxton) have successfully secured £36,885 of funding for an exciting project entitled 'The Burbage Works'.

With assistance gained in the process from Brass Bands England's Fundraising Manager Beth Lambert, the multi-genre mix of music, narrative, visual media and poetry will showcase the history of the band from its formation in 1861 to the present day.

The band will also be working on cataloguing and archiving historical artefacts, some of which will be contributed to the Brass Bands Archive at Heritage Quay in Huddersfield.

In addition, the project will be recorded in a video documentary to be submitted to various film festivals.

Substantial grants

Project Manager and band solo euphonium, Sam Pollard said: "We are grateful to Beth Lambert and the team at BBE for helping us gain substantial grants from both Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Beth and the team were extremely responsive and have been a pleasure to work with."

I'm thrilled for Sam and the team behind 'The Burbage Works' — an idea that showed exceptional vision and creativityBeth Lambert, BBE

Vision and creativity

In response, Beth said: "I'm thrilled for Sam and the team behind 'The Burbage Works' — an idea that showed exceptional vision and creativity. It's been a pleasure to work on as it promises to reach new audiences in innovative ways."

She added: "We'd love to see more bands come to us with their project ideas so that we can support them.

Booking an initial appointment is completely free to our members and I love nothing more than hearing about what bands are planning and being able to help these brilliant ideas come to life".

Find out more: https://www.bbe.org.uk/fundraising-service

or: www.burbageband.co.uk

        

