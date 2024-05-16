Government congratulations for Eikanger

The Minister of Culture and Equality has congratulated the Norwegian champion on their success at the European Championships.

The Norwegian Minister of Culture and Equality has congratulated Eikanger Bjorsvik on their recent runner-up placing at the 2024 European Brass Band Championships in Palanga.

Lubna Jaffery, who is a former board member, has sent congratulations to the band on its achievements in the past.

Thanks

Eikanger Chairperson Frode Rydland stated: "We wish to thank the Minister for her congratulations on behalf of the Norwegian Government in recognising our achievement.

It is always good to be appreciated for our role in representing our nation and inspiring others. We hope she will join us in Stavanger in 2025.

We also in turn pass on our congratulations to the two Norwegian representatives in Palanga in the European Youth Championships — Smoras Skolemusikk and Ytrebygda Skolekops for their achievement in coming first and second in the Development Section."