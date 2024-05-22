Dixon becomes new MD at Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Former player Ben Dixon joins the musical team at Grimethorpe Colliery Band as their new Musical Director.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced the appointment of Ben Dixon as its new Musical Director.

A former player, he ended a successful seven-year tenure as MD at Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band in December 2023.

He will work with Professional Conductor Michael Bach as well as with the experienced Brian Grant to complete their new conducting team.

Exciting

Speaking about the appointment, Grimethorpe Band Manager Andy Kennedy told 4BR: "This is an exciting new musical partnership. Ben brings a deep understanding of our commitment to musical innovation and excellence, and as a former player fully understands our ambition to be at the forefront of the banding movement.

There is a such a positive atmosphere being generated within the band and with our audiences. With a busy schedule of high-profile events to look forward to on the concert and contest stage, we are sure this will be a long and fruitful relationship together."

Delighted

In response Ben told 4BR: "I'm delighted. Grimethorpe is a band that is close to my musical heart and one that has such ambition. It was a relatively easy decision to make.

The set-up means we can develop together, as well as plan for the future through the band's amazing youth programme and set-up.

I'm also looking forward to working tirelessly with Professional Conductor Michael Bach and Brain Grant to ensure success, both on the concert and contest stages."