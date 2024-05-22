Radio: Sunday Bandstand 19th May

Chris Helme returns form his holiday break to bring you plenty of great brass band music.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 19th May

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-19-may-2024/



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Triumphant Prospect

Olaf Ritman

Amsterdam Staff Band

BM: Olaf Ritman

Waldmeister Overture

Johann Strauss II arr. Howard Lorriman

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Ivory Ghosts

Gavin Higgins

Brass Band Schoonhoven

MD: Ivan Mylemans

Rise

Stijn Aertgeerts

Soloists: Lode Violet and Kevin van Giel

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet

Joyeuse marche

Emmanuel Chabrier arr. Gordon Langford

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

An Olympic Dream

Dean Jones

The Spijkerpakken Band

MD: Erik Janssen

Berceuse from the Dolly Suite

Gabriel Faure

Soloist: Gordon Higginbottom

Pianist John Golland

Main Street

Eric Ball

Fairey Band

MD: Leonard Lamb

The Spirit of Youth

Goff Richards

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

GMD: Goff Richards

Queen Rules

Andrew Duncan

Whitburn Band

MD: Andrew Duncan

Rhapsodic Variations — My Strength, My Tower

Dean Goffin

The National Band of New Zealand

MD: David Gallaher

Sachse Concertino (Cadenza Lindemann)

Ernest Sachse

Trumpet Soloist: Jens Lindemann

Canadian Staff Band

BM: John Lam

I don't know how to love him

Andrew Lloyd Webber arr: J. Graham Walker

Vocalist: Jessa Liversidge

Shepherd Group Brass

MD: Richard Wilton

For The World

Sam Creamer

Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Ken Waterworth

Summer Scherzo

Gordon Langford

Besses O' Th' Barn Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Castell Caerphilly march

T.J Powell

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: James Gourlay

Beethoven's Beano

Arr. Howard Snell

Leyland Band

MD: Richard Evans

Allerseelen Op. 10 no. 8

Richard Strauss arr: Stephen Roberts

Sun Life Stanshawe Band

MD: Bryan Hurdley

Defying Gravity from Wicked the musical

Stephen Schwartz

Vocalist Regina Mallinger

Brass Band Obersterrich

MD: Hannes Buchegger

Enjoy the show...