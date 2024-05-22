Radio: Sunday Bandstand 19th May

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 19th May
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-19-may-2024/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Triumphant Prospect
Olaf Ritman
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Olaf Ritman
Waldmeister Overture
Johann Strauss II arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs
Ivory Ghosts
Gavin Higgins
Brass Band Schoonhoven
MD: Ivan Mylemans
Rise
Stijn Aertgeerts
Soloists: Lode Violet and Kevin van Giel
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet
Joyeuse marche
Emmanuel Chabrier arr. Gordon Langford
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
An Olympic Dream
Dean Jones
The Spijkerpakken Band
MD: Erik Janssen
Berceuse from the Dolly Suite
Gabriel Faure
Soloist: Gordon Higginbottom
Pianist John Golland
Main Street
Eric Ball
Fairey Band
MD: Leonard Lamb
The Spirit of Youth
Goff Richards
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
GMD: Goff Richards
Queen Rules
Andrew Duncan
Whitburn Band
MD: Andrew Duncan
Rhapsodic Variations — My Strength, My Tower
Dean Goffin
The National Band of New Zealand
MD: David Gallaher
Sachse Concertino (Cadenza Lindemann)
Ernest Sachse
Trumpet Soloist: Jens Lindemann
Canadian Staff Band
BM: John Lam
I don't know how to love him
Andrew Lloyd Webber arr: J. Graham Walker
Vocalist: Jessa Liversidge
Shepherd Group Brass
MD: Richard Wilton
For The World
Sam Creamer
Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ken Waterworth
Summer Scherzo
Gordon Langford
Besses O' Th' Barn Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Castell Caerphilly march
T.J Powell
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay
Beethoven's Beano
Arr. Howard Snell
Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans
Allerseelen Op. 10 no. 8
Richard Strauss arr: Stephen Roberts
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley
Defying Gravity from Wicked the musical
Stephen Schwartz
Vocalist Regina Mallinger
Brass Band Obersterrich
MD: Hannes Buchegger
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
