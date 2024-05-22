                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 19th May

Chris Helme returns form his holiday break to bring you plenty of great brass band music.

Sunday Bandstand
  The return of brass band music from the heart of Yorkshire with Chris Helme

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 19th May

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-19-may-2024/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Triumphant Prospect
Olaf Ritman
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Olaf Ritman

Waldmeister Overture
Johann Strauss II arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Ivory Ghosts
Gavin Higgins
Brass Band Schoonhoven
MD: Ivan Mylemans

Rise
Stijn Aertgeerts
Soloists: Lode Violet and Kevin van Giel
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet

Joyeuse marche
Emmanuel Chabrier arr. Gordon Langford
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

An Olympic Dream
Dean Jones
The Spijkerpakken Band
MD: Erik Janssen

Berceuse from the Dolly Suite
Gabriel Faure
Soloist: Gordon Higginbottom
Pianist John Golland

Main Street
Eric Ball
Fairey Band
MD: Leonard Lamb

The Spirit of Youth
Goff Richards
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
GMD: Goff Richards

Queen Rules
Andrew Duncan
Whitburn Band
MD: Andrew Duncan

Rhapsodic Variations — My Strength, My Tower
Dean Goffin
The National Band of New Zealand
MD: David Gallaher

Sachse Concertino (Cadenza Lindemann)
Ernest Sachse
Trumpet Soloist: Jens Lindemann
Canadian Staff Band
BM: John Lam

I don't know how to love him
Andrew Lloyd Webber arr: J. Graham Walker
Vocalist: Jessa Liversidge
Shepherd Group Brass
MD: Richard Wilton

For The World
Sam Creamer
Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ken Waterworth

Summer Scherzo
Gordon Langford
Besses O' Th' Barn Band
MD: Roy Newsome

Castell Caerphilly march
T.J Powell
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay

Beethoven's Beano
Arr. Howard Snell
Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans

Allerseelen Op. 10 no. 8
Richard Strauss arr: Stephen Roberts
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley

Defying Gravity from Wicked the musical
Stephen Schwartz
Vocalist Regina Mallinger
Brass Band Obersterrich
MD: Hannes Buchegger

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

