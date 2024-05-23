                 

New survey shows classical music is under appreciated

65% of people believe classical music to be under appreciated — as new survey highlights that orchestras are a vital part of UK cultural life.

Music
  Classical music is under appreciated according to the new survey

Thursday, 23 May 2024

        

A new survey conducted by The Association of British Orchestras (ABO) has shown that 74% of people believe that orchestras are a vital part of the UK's cultural heritage.

Under appreciated

In addition, over 65% of the 2000 people asked, felt that classical music was "under-appreciated", whilst over 70% felt it helped to amplify significant moments in a person's life such as weddings or funerals to state occasions and sporting ceremonies.

The survey was held in partnership with Classic FM, Classical Music Magazine, LIVE, UK Music, the Musicians Unions and the Independent Society of Musicians.

Inspire

The campaign's purpose is to inspire the British public to celebrate and share what classical music means to them.

Through the hashtag #MusicThatMovesYou, people are invited to show their love of classical music and support for UK orchestras by sharing a piece of classical music on social media that has moved them and what the music has meant to them in their life.

In addition, over 65% of the 2000 people asked, felt that classical music was "under-appreciated", whilst over 70% felt it helped to amplify significant moments in a person's life4BR

Responses

Responses to describe the effect of hearing classical music said that it was 'relaxing' (37%); timeless (36%); powerful (35%) and emotional (33%).

Interestingly, it also found that 73% of 18-34 year olds wanted to be 'completely immersed' in their musical experiences compared to 43% of 55 year olds plus.

        

