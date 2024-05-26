Withington enters final movement with Manger

Allan Withington will bring to an end a 40 year plus link to Manger Musikklag in 2025.

Allan Withington is to conclude his long association with Manger Musikklag in 2025.

He first linked up with the band as a guest soloist in the 1980s, later becoming their conductor and leading them to the 1991 Siddis Championship and Norwegian National title in 2002, as well to the World Championship crown in Kerkrade in 2013.

Although he also enjoyed considerable success over a 17 year period with Stavanger Band, the link was always maintained, and he returned in 2023 — coming runner-up at the Nationals earlier this year.

New avenues

Speaking about his decision he said: "I think the time is right to explore new avenues, but not before we enjoy several exciting projects, concerts and contests together.

September marks an important anniversary for the contemporary music festival in Bergen, Brass Wind — one which the band gained a great deal of critical acclaim being part of in 2018.

Siddis Brass follows and then the Norwegian National Championships in February 2025. All this and we are already starting to plan a late-night concert in connection with the European Championships in Stavanger which will be my final appearance with the band."

Kerkrade highlight

Looking back over the past 40 years or so he added: "I first linked up as guest soloist in the 1980s when Michael Antrobus was conducting. He was a wonderful musician and we worked together to win both Siddis and National Championships.

Winning the World Championships in Kerkrade was a highlight though, but it has been the connections made with great friends on musical projects and just fun times that have made the association so important and memorable for me and my family.

Full circle

He added: "Returning last year has brought things full circle — and I think the concert in Stavanger will be a fitting end to a collaboration which has meant so much to me."