Cory stars to lead Low Brass Day at HQ

Cory stars Glyn Williams and Tommy Tynan are to host a special 'Low Brass Day' at the band's rehearsal headquarters in Ton Pentre.

It will take place on Saturday 24th August (10.00am — 4.30pm) with the aim of offering players the opportunity to perform, question and try out music, instruments and accessories.

All players and abilities

It will be open to euphonium, baritone and tuba players of all ages and abilities. The cost will be between £25.00 — £40.00 per person.

The day will include performing reworked arrangements as the basis of a workshop, with rehearsal and sectionals with a combined band performance at the end of the day, which will be preceded following a recital and Q&A from the tutors.

There is also an opportunity for some delegates to perform a solo piece for the duo and receive constructive feedback. This is an optional extra and can be selected on the application.

There will also be a display of instruments to try alongside both Mercer & Barker, and Randefalk mouthpieces.

Contact:

Email — tommytynan@live.co.uk

Tickets available from ticket source: link here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/coryband/t-modnxqm

Location:



Cory Bandroom, Church St, Ton Pentre, CF41 7AD