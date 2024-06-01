200th Unicorn anniversary marked by new work

The remarkable story of a Royal Navy ship and the brass band players that went to war from it is to be marked by a world premiere performance weekend.

The 200th anniversary of HMS Unicorn, one of the most significant ships in the history of the Royal Navy is to be marked by the premiere of a new work for brass quintet, brass band and narrator.

'When the brazen bands shall play', by British-Canadian composer Michael Betteridge has been commissioned by The Unicorn Preservation Society and will utilise instruments in Unicorn's collection, restored for the project, that were used by its bandsmen in the First World War.

Premieres

The work is part of the Imperial War Museum's 14-18 NOW Legacy Fund, a national partnership programme of over 20 artist commissions inspired by the heritage of conflict.

The free world premiere will take place in Dundee at Heritage Pont on Saturday 8th June with a second performance the following day at the Laidlaw Music Centre at the University of St Andrews.

Brass band link

From 1874 to 1968, HMS Unicorn spent almost 100 years in the service of the Royal Naval as a base for the training of thousands of recruits.

At the outbreak of the First World War in 1914, many of its enlisted recruits were drafted straight to service. 156 officers and ratings were sent to the trenches at the defence of Antwerp as infantry and went on to fight at Gallipoli and on the Western Front.

Some of these men were bandsmen in Unicorn's own Silver Band. During the retreat from Antwerp, their instruments had to be abandoned and were hidden in a cellar. After the war, they were rediscovered and returned to HMS Unicorn. Some of these instruments have now been repaired and will be played as part of the performance.

The performances will feature Dundee Instrumental Band (8th June), The Wallace Collection, Kingdom Brass (9th June), University of St Andrews Music Centre, and Dundee City Pipe Band.

The piece will be performed alongside project archive footage and images from Imperial War Museum's and HMS Unicorn's own archives.

It's been a real joy to dip into the archives and the history of this fantastic city and explore this through the wonderful sound of brass composer Michael Betteridge

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Historic instruments

The Wallace Collection will perform on the historic instruments with the finale performed by Dundee Instrumental Brass on the first performance and Kingdom Brass on the second.

Speaking about the project composer Michael Betteridge said: "It's been such a privilege to work with such unique instruments alongside brilliant and dedicated performers.

This new work brings to life the stories and experiences of Dundonians around the time of the First World War. It's been a real joy to dip into the archives and the history of this fantastic city and explore this through the wonderful sound of brass."

Evocative

In response, John Wallace of The Wallace Collection added: "Michael's piece is so evocative of this earth-shattering moment in all our histories. Playing it on the actual instruments from HMS Unicorn's ship's band is like holding history in our hands and playing the actual history itself."

Katrina Marzella, Musical Director of Kingdom Brass said: "Kingdom Brass is delighted to be involved in such a unique and musically ambitious project."