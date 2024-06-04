BBC top brass head to Great Yarmouth

The brass section of the BBC Concert Orchestra will head to Norfolk next week to work with youngsters and to showcase works by Higgins and Tovey.

The brass section of the BBC Concert Orchestra will be heading to Great Yarmouth on Friday 14th June to perform in concert as well as host a workshop day with 40 young brass players from the region.

They will be led by conductor Richard Ward, well known in the brass band world with his connection with Zone One Brass in London, with the musical link further strengthened by the ensemble performing works by Bramwell Tovey, Edward Elgar, Gordon Langford and Gavin Higgins in their concert at St George's Theatre (7.30pm)

Exciting

Richard told 4BR: "It's very exciting that we are heading to Norfolk and that we will be linking up with the regional music hub and local schools to help inspire over 40 young brass players."

He added: "The evening concert is going to be packed with great music — including Bramwell Tovey's 'Deo Gloria', Elgar's 'Severn Suite', a great little bit of Gordon Langford with his 'London Miniatures' and a wonderful new arrangement made by Gavin Higgins of his beautiful take on 'Ar Lan Y Mor'.

So, if you are in the area please come along and say hello and enjoy the music"

Concert:



Friday 14th June

7.30pm

St George's Theatre

Great Yarmouth

Norfolk

Tickets: https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emc2rz