Crowther heads to West Riding

Brighouse & Rastrick has announced the signing of the vastly experienced Sean Crowther as their new Eb tuba.

Brighouse & Rastrick has announced the signing of the vastly experienced Shaun Crowther as their new solo Eb tuba.

Having played for over 25 years with the Fairey Band followed by an equally successful tenure with Grimethorpe Colliery, he has joined after helping the West Riding band out on several previous occasions.

An experienced educationalist he has turned at the University of Huddersfield, Hull Music Service, and on courses and summer school events from the UK to Australia.

Welcome addition

A spokesperson said: "Shaun is a welcome addition to our engine room, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him to the B&R family!"

They added: "We also offer a massive thank you to Ben Russon for all his help and support over the last few weeks in the role. He is a fabulous player, with a bright future ahead of him."