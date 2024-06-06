UniBrass Foundation offers open invitation to on-line AGM

The on-line Annual General Meeting of the UniBrass Foundation takes place this weekend.

The UniBrass Foundation will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday 9th June (7.00pm).

The on-line meeting will feature presentations on the charity's activities, future plans, and a financial report for the previous year. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to the current board of trustees.

Open invitation

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This year's AGM will be held online, allowing us to extend an open invitation to the entire brass band community and others interested in our work.

Please join us to learn how we support the next generation of brass band musicians and discover the exciting projects currently underway by the charity and contest organising committee."

To attend

To attend, please register at www.unibrass.co.uk/agm

A meeting link will be sent out closer to the date.

For more information or any other queries, please contact the trustees at foundation@unibrass.co.uk