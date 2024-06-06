Tickets on sale for Youth Fest event

Tickets are now on sale for the first non-competitive event with an emphasise on participation and inspiration in Barnsley.

Tickets are now on sale for first ever National Youth Brass Band Festival.

Organised by Brass Bands England (BBE) with special support from the Foyle Foundation, alongside its regular funder, Arts Council England, it will take place on Friday 28th June at the Barnsley Civic.

The event has been designed as an additional as well as alternative performance opportunity to the existing National Youth Brass Band Championships, also organised by BBE, which takes place every March.

The Youth Fest is a non-competitive event, which aims to celebrate success and participation in music, inspire and engage young people in an inclusive environment, and encourage personal and musical progression.

Audiences can visit the morning session (10.30am — 12.30pm) to enjoy Meltham Church of England Primary School Band from West Yorkshire, followed by BDAT Brass (Bradford Diocese Academy Trust Brass Band), Bradford

An afternoon ticket will give listeners access to performances from four bands (1.30pm — 4pm) — St Nicolas Church of England Primary School from Blackpool; Maybury Primary School from Hull; City of Hull Youth Band and Sheffield Music Hub.

Workshops

Each session will also include a participants' workshop from BBE's Brass Foundations team of tutors, which audience members will also be able to attend.

Everyone is welcome to come along and support the next generation of brass players by buying a ticket or donating £5 to support the future of the event.

Tickets: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/502

Young family members with a potential interest in music-making are also highly welcome.

Tickets are £5 per session or £8 for both morning and afternoon. Under 18s can attend for free. Tickets can be pre-ordered from the Brass Bands England website or purchased on the door.