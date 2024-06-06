                 

*
banner

News

Tickets on sale for Youth Fest event

Tickets are now on sale for the first non-competitive event with an emphasise on participation and inspiration in Barnsley.

yOUTH fEST
  The first Youth Fest event takes place later this month in Barnsley

Thursday, 06 June 2024

        

Tickets are now on sale for first ever National Youth Brass Band Festival.

Organised by Brass Bands England (BBE) with special support from the Foyle Foundation, alongside its regular funder, Arts Council England, it will take place on Friday 28th June at the Barnsley Civic.

Alternative

The event has been designed as an additional as well as alternative performance opportunity to the existing National Youth Brass Band Championships, also organised by BBE, which takes place every March.

The Youth Fest is a non-competitive event, which aims to celebrate success and participation in music, inspire and engage young people in an inclusive environment, and encourage personal and musical progression.

Morning and afternoon

Audiences can visit the morning session (10.30am — 12.30pm) to enjoy Meltham Church of England Primary School Band from West Yorkshire, followed by BDAT Brass (Bradford Diocese Academy Trust Brass Band), Bradford

An afternoon ticket will give listeners access to performances from four bands (1.30pm — 4pm) — St Nicolas Church of England Primary School from Blackpool; Maybury Primary School from Hull; City of Hull Youth Band and Sheffield Music Hub.

The Youth Fest is a non-competitive event, which aims to celebrate success and participation in music, inspire and engage young people in an inclusive environment, and encourage personal and musical progressionBBE

Workshops

Each session will also include a participants' workshop from BBE's Brass Foundations team of tutors, which audience members will also be able to attend.

Everyone is welcome to come along and support the next generation of brass players by buying a ticket or donating £5 to support the future of the event.

Tickets:

Tickets: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/502

Young family members with a potential interest in music-making are also highly welcome.

Tickets are £5 per session or £8 for both morning and afternoon. Under 18s can attend for free. Tickets can be pre-ordered from the Brass Bands England website or purchased on the door.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Eb tuba solo: Sweet Hour of Prayer (Bradbury arr. Rowsell)

June 6 • A great new tuba solo based on the popular hymn 'Sweet Hour of Prayer'.

yOUTH fEST

Tickets on sale for Youth Fest event

June 6 • Tickets are now on sale for the first non-competitive event with an emphasise on participation and inspiration in Barnsley.

Fodens

Foden's double set for Stoke

June 6 • There will be double helping of Foden's music making on show in Stoke later this month.

AGM

UniBrass Foundation offers open invitation to on-line AGM

June 6 • The on-line Annual General Meeting of the UniBrass Foundation takes place this weekend.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Bellshill Salvation Army Band - Guest Soloist Tom Hutchinson (The Cory Band)

Saturday 8 June • Uddington Old Parish Church, Old Glasgow Road Uddington. G71 7HF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Sale Brass

Sunday 9 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Ashton Band

Sunday 16 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

June 7 • The Best Fourth Section Band at Dobcross Whit Friday March Contest is seeking a ** Baritone ** player to join its ranks! This is an exciting time to join Reading Band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals!

Harlow Brass Band

June 5 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION.

Elland Silver Band

June 5 • Are recruiting to the position of 2nd Horn, Tenor Trombone, Eb or BBb Bass. Join us as we prepare for the Dr Martin Contest and Scottish Open.

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top