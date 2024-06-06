BrookWright Music: Eb tuba solo: Sweet Hour of Prayer (Bradbury arr. Rowsell)

The latest release from BrookWright Music is a beautiful arrangement by Jonathan Rowsell for solo Eb tuba and brass band of the popular hymn 'Sweet Hour of Prayer', by William B. Bradbury. A version with piano accompaniment is also available.
Performance video
To view a performance video of the solo by the arranger Jonathan Rowsell (piano accompaniment version) please visit:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iDpCO5A8vU
Length: 3.15 minutes
PDFs available from: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sweet-hour-of-prayer-eb-bass-solo-with-brass-band-bradbury-arr-rowsell
Solo with piano:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sweet-hour-of-prayer-tuba-solo-with-piano-arr-jonathan-rowsell