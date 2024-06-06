                 

News

BrookWright Music: Eb tuba solo: Sweet Hour of Prayer (Bradbury arr. Rowsell)

A great new tuba solo based on the popular hymn 'Sweet Hour of Prayer'.

BrookWright
  The latest release is a solo for Eb tuba

Thursday, 06 June 2024

        

The latest release from BrookWright Music is a beautiful arrangement by Jonathan Rowsell for solo Eb tuba and brass band of the popular hymn 'Sweet Hour of Prayer', by William B. Bradbury. A version with piano accompaniment is also available.

Performance video

To view a performance video of the solo by the arranger Jonathan Rowsell (piano accompaniment version) please visit:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iDpCO5A8vU

Length: 3.15 minutes

PDF

PDFs available from: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sweet-hour-of-prayer-eb-bass-solo-with-brass-band-bradbury-arr-rowsell

Solo with piano:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sweet-hour-of-prayer-tuba-solo-with-piano-arr-jonathan-rowsell

        

