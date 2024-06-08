Dutch Open bands ready for action

19 bands will perform at the Dutch Open in Groningen today.

The Dutch Open Brass Band Championships, part of the wider Groningen Brass Experience are taking place today (Saturday 8th June).

19 bands are competing in three sections of competition at the De Oosterpoort in the city, with each showcasing their 30-minute programmes which should include a test-piece.

Additionally, the competition features prizes for 'Best Soloist' and 'Best Programme'. The defending Championship Section title holder are Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

For more information go to: https://www.groningenbrass.com/en/programma-2024/dobc

You can follow live commentary on the action at CU Brass: https://www.cubrass.nl/

Competing bands:

Championship Division:

Adjudicators: Owen Farr; Lito Fontana; Margaret Antrobus

Brassband Rijnmond

De Bazuin Oenkerk A

De Waldsang

Festival Brass Band

Provinciale Brassband Groningen

Brass Band Schoonhoven

First Division:

Adjudicators: Russell Gary; Olivier Haas; Maria Molund

Braz'art

Gloria Dei

Excelsior

G.A.N.S. Groningen

Kunst naar Kracht

Mercator Brass Band

Oefening & Uitspanning

Second Division:

Adjudicators: Owen Farr; Lito Fontana; Margaret Antrobus

De Bazuin Oenkerk B

De Lofklank

Brass Band Duren

Gereformeerde Brassband

Immanuel

Martini Brassband

