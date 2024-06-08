                 

Dutch Open bands ready for action

19 bands will perform at the Dutch Open in Groningen today.

Dutch Open
  The Dutch Open is taking palace in Groningen

Saturday, 08 June 2024

        

The Dutch Open Brass Band Championships, part of the wider Groningen Brass Experience are taking place today (Saturday 8th June).

19 bands are competing in three sections of competition at the De Oosterpoort in the city, with each showcasing their 30-minute programmes which should include a test-piece.

Additionally, the competition features prizes for 'Best Soloist' and 'Best Programme'. The defending Championship Section title holder are Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

For more information go to: https://www.groningenbrass.com/en/programma-2024/dobc

You can follow live commentary on the action at CU Brass: https://www.cubrass.nl/

Competing bands:

Championship Division:

Adjudicators: Owen Farr; Lito Fontana; Margaret Antrobus

Brassband Rijnmond
De Bazuin Oenkerk A
De Waldsang
Festival Brass Band
Provinciale Brassband Groningen
Brass Band Schoonhoven

First Division:

Adjudicators: Russell Gary; Olivier Haas; Maria Molund

Braz'art
Gloria Dei
Excelsior
G.A.N.S. Groningen
Kunst naar Kracht
Mercator Brass Band
Oefening & Uitspanning

Second Division:

Adjudicators: Owen Farr; Lito Fontana; Margaret Antrobus
De Bazuin Oenkerk B
De Lofklank
Brass Band Duren
Gereformeerde Brassband
Immanuel
Martini Brassband

        

