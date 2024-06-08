Are you future leader material?

Forget Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer — Brass Bands England is looking for inspirational candidates for its Brass Foundations Future Leaders' Programme.

Brass Bands England is looking to connect with candidates who wish to be part of their Brass Foundations Future Leaders' Programme.

This new year-long initiative aims to develop the talent of youth band leaders.

It will provide a unique training experience, with practical workshops, ongoing mentorship, peer networking and support to complete the RSL Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Music and Performing Arts Learning.

Award winning

The new initiative is part of the award-winning Brass Foundations education programme delivered by BBE's Youth Development Brass Specialists across the country.

Speaking about the progamme, Sarah Baumann, BBE's Chief Operating Officer, told 4BR: "We weclome applications for our Future Leaders programme and encourage people to apply if they feel they are a suitable candidate.

We are looking forward to seeing an array of people who want to develop their youth band leadership skills."

Some experience

The training programme is recommended for individuals with some experience in an education or community youth setting, and who wish to enhance their skills to become more confident and able youth band leaders.

Interested candidates must be able to commit to a year-long programme of training, workshops and mentoring.

The course content will be focused on working with learners in their first year of playing, however, skills and learning will be applicable to working with musical learners of varying abilities.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Want to find out more?

Full course information is now available on the Future Leaders' website page at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/future-leaders

or contact Youth Development Brass Specialist Sheila Allen on: sheila@bbe.org.uk

Applications:

Applications will close at 9.00am on Monday 22 July, with interviews taking place on Wednesday 31 July.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/future-leaders

Find out more about RSL Awards go to:

https://www.rslawards.com/

