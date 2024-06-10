Report & Results: 2024 Wetherby Drovers March & Hymn Contest

Fishburn are the happiest of Drovers as they retain their title in fine fashion on their return visit to West Yorkshire.

A day that started under slate grey skies in West Yorkshire ended in contesting winning sunshine for Fishburn Band as they claimed the popular march and hymn tune title.

A fine turnout of 16 bands saw each competitor open with their hymn tune, each playing next to the town's Garden of Rest. They later headed to the local bandstand to give their march performance, whilst a keen eye was also kept on deportment.

Fishburn success

Fishburn successfully defended the title they won at the inaugural event in 2023 under conductor David Conway, taking home with them the £300 first prize as well as the Drovers Trophy and two instruments from sponsors Geneva Instruments.

They also gained a £2,000 Geneva voucher to be used on a purchase of a future instrument and a commemorative stand banner from Fanfare North.

Consistency

It was Fishburn's consistency though that won through as they celebrated with the honours, whilst there was a great deal to be pleased about for Tewit Silver Band who by also being paced as the highest First Section band they picked up a prize packed of over £300.

Reflecting about their success on their Facebook page they said: "We've had a fantastic day — Best Championship Section Band, Geneva's Unsung Hero Award and Overall Best Band Performance.

Congratulations to our Resident Conductor, David Conway -- hoping that this is the first win of many."

Prizes

Second place overall went to Tewit Silver with Shirland Welfare in third.

Bands also performed an entertainment item on their way to the march discipline much to the delight of the crowds who lined the roads.

Their two young cornet players Archie Hall and Euan O'Connell shared the 'Best Instrumentalist' award and the band also claimed the Deportment prize.

Third placed Shirland Welfare also added £250 to their coffers by also taking the highest placed Second Section band accolade, with Knaresborough Silver and Dobcross Youth Band taking the Third and Youth Section prizes respectively.

Huge support

Speaking to 4BR, the organisers said: "The event has gained huge support from local people and businesses and looks set to continue to grow in the future.

Geneva Instruments significantly boosted the prize pot this year which was a great addition and both youth bands picked up prizes to work with a Geneva Artist in the coming 12 months.

They added: "The new award — 'The unsung hero' — went to the best horn/baritone team on the contest march and were thrilled that Geneva also presented thousands of pounds of vouchers to winners and runners up in each section.

Rob Gray and his team are putting the Wetherby Drovers firmly on the map, and next year's date will be eagerly awaited."

Results:

Adjudicators: John Roberts; Colum O'Shea

March/Hymn = Overall

1. Fishburn (David Conway): 2/1 = 3

2. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall): 3/3 = 6

3. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper): 5/4 = 9*

4. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 7/2 = 9

5. Westoe (Philip Tait): 4/6 = 10

6. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns): 6/5 = 11

7. Old Silkstone (Eliot Darwin): 1/13 = 14

8. Harrogate (Craig Ratcliffe): 8/9 = 17

9. York Railway Institute (David Lancaster): 10/8 = 18

10. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles): 13/7 = 20

11. Knaresborough Silver (Nicholas Garrett): 9/12 = 21*

12. Wetherby Silver (Craig Ratcliffe): 11/10 = 21

13. Jayess Newbiggin (Stuart Black): 12/11 = 23

13. Garforth Band (Gordon Eddison): 14/14 = 28

14. Dobcross Youth (James Atkins): 15/15 = 30

15. Garforth Training (N/K): 16/16 = 32

*March award takes precedence