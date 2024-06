Results: 2024 West of England Bandsmens Festival

East of England Co-op Band June 16 • The East of England Co-op Band are looking for a determined and experienced Musical Director following the current MD's decision to step down. The band are looking to further their development and continue their healthy concert and contesting diary.

The Wigston Band June 15 • The Wigston Band is a friendly 3rd Section band based within South Leicestershire. We are looking for cornets and basses to complete our ranks so we can achieve our ambitions of climbing back to the 2nd section as soon as possible.

