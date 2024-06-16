                 

Owen off on his travels

Stavanger's horn star Arfon Owen will be packing his musical bags this Summer...

Arfron
  The Yamaha horn star is looing forward to enjoy new Summer locations...

This summer promises to be a busy one for Yamaha artist Arfon Owen, as the Nordic Welshman is set to engage in a series of performances and educational commitments across Europe.

Following an upcoming adjudication commitment at the NM Skolekops Championships he will join his brass band friends at Manger Musikklag for a tour to France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, where the band will join forces for concerts alongside a trio of current and former National champions Hauts-de-France, Willebroek and Schoonhoven.

Summer Schools

On his return Owen will then head to the NMF Summer School Course in his home county of Rogaland, helping guide and inspire the next generation of young musicians. He will then pack his bags again for a trip to Scotland where he will be the horn tutor on for the National Youth Band of Scotland on its Summer Course.

The final stop is the Sommerbrass course, held amidst the stunning scenery of Eidfjord in Norway. Here, he will tutor adult musicians, sharing his experience and passion at its inspiring setting.

It's great to be able to pack the bags and head off to enjoy brass band music making around EuropeArfon Owen

Great to pack

Speaking to 4BR, Arfon said: "It's great to be able to pack the bags and head off to enjoy brass band music making around Europe.

Manger is a fantastic band and I'm really looking forward to playing with them. It's fantastic to also join forces with the elite bands of Hauts-de-France, Willebroek and Schoonhoven — each of whom showcased its talents at the recent European Championships.

He added: "I'm delighted to be heading to work with the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland. They have a brilliant production line of such talented young horn players, so I can't wait to find out more.

The NMF Summer Course and Sommerbrass Course also gives me the opportunity to work with players at both ends of the playing spectrum — both held in inclusive, immersive musical environments that help enrich the playing experience."

No break

As for a break?

"Who would want one when you have opportunities like this to enjoy," he adds.

"I'll never tire of giving my full commitment to performance and education and trying to help people of all ages and abilities enjoy making brass band music."

        

