Grimethorpe sold out down south

A rejuvenated Grimethorpe Band is selling out its latest concert appearances.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band is enjoying a busy period entertaining its fans, with a 'sold out' sign already in place for their appearance in Milton Keynes later this month.

The band will be directed by guest conductor Mathew Ryan for their appearances at The Stables Theatre in Wavendon and at The Hawth, Crawley, with programmes chosen to showcase their renowned musical versatility — with works from Tchaikovsky, Bernstein and Rodrigo to Piazzolla, Karlsson and Schmidt.

Soloists Jamie Smith, Helen Varley, Mark Walters and Mark Glover will all be featured whilst there is sure to be a humdinger climax with their traditional finisher of 'MacArthur Park'.

Looking forward

A band spokesperson told 4BR. "We are really looking forward to our trips to Crawley and Milton Keynes as we have always received a warm welcome.

The Stables Theatre is a new venue for us, but we are delighted that it has already sold out, and it is great to return to The Hawth in Crawley which has bene such a fantastic promoter and supporter of brass bands for many years and always attracts a knowledgeable and supportive audience."

Book a ticket

To book a ticket go to:

The Hawth, Crawley

Saturday 22nd June (7.30pm0

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/grimethorpe-colliery-band

The Stables Theatre

Wavendon

Sunday 23rd June (7.00pm) — Currently sold out.