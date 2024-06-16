                 

*
banner

News

Grimethorpe sold out down south

A rejuvenated Grimethorpe Band is selling out its latest concert appearances.

Grimethorpe
  The band will head to Milton Keynes and Crawley later this month

Sunday, 16 June 2024

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band is enjoying a busy period entertaining its fans, with a 'sold out' sign already in place for their appearance in Milton Keynes later this month.

The band will be directed by guest conductor Mathew Ryan for their appearances at The Stables Theatre in Wavendon and at The Hawth, Crawley, with programmes chosen to showcase their renowned musical versatility — with works from Tchaikovsky, Bernstein and Rodrigo to Piazzolla, Karlsson and Schmidt.

Soloists Jamie Smith, Helen Varley, Mark Walters and Mark Glover will all be featured whilst there is sure to be a humdinger climax with their traditional finisher of 'MacArthur Park'.

Looking forward

A band spokesperson told 4BR. "We are really looking forward to our trips to Crawley and Milton Keynes as we have always received a warm welcome.

The Stables Theatre is a new venue for us, but we are delighted that it has already sold out, and it is great to return to The Hawth in Crawley which has bene such a fantastic promoter and supporter of brass bands for many years and always attracts a knowledgeable and supportive audience."

Book a ticket

To book a ticket go to:

The Hawth, Crawley
Saturday 22nd June (7.30pm0
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/grimethorpe-colliery-band

The Stables Theatre
Wavendon
Sunday 23rd June (7.00pm) — Currently sold out.

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Jiommy Charles

Birthday celebration for Foden's stalwart

June 16 • The remarkable Jimmy Charles of Foden's Band has celebrated his 80th birthday.

Thurlstone

Thurlstone recommend French connection

June 16 • The Thurlstone Band thoroughly enjoyed their recent trip to take part in the French Open Championships in Amboise.

Grimethorpe

Grimethorpe sold out down south

June 16 • A rejuvenated Grimethorpe Band is selling out its latest concert appearances.

Arfron

Owen off on his travels

June 16 • Stavanger's horn star Arfon Owen will be packing his musical bags this Summer...

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - 150th Anniversary of Wigan Rotary Club

Saturday 15 June • Pemberton Old Band rooms. Enfield Street. Pemberton. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Ashton Band

Sunday 16 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Strata Brass

Sunday 23 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Vacancies »

East of England Co-op Band

June 16 • The East of England Co-op Band are looking for a determined and experienced Musical Director following the current MD's decision to step down. The band are looking to further their development and continue their healthy concert and contesting diary.

The Wigston Band

June 15 • The Wigston Band is a friendly 3rd Section band based within South Leicestershire. We are looking for cornets and basses to complete our ranks so we can achieve our ambitions of climbing back to the 2nd section as soon as possible.

East of England Co-op Band

June 15 • The East of England Co-op Band are looking for a determined and experienced Musical Director following the current MD's decision to step down. The band are looking to further their development and continue their healthy concert and contesting diary.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Corry

Ph.D, M.Mus, B.Mus (hons)
Conductor, adjudicator, teacher.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top