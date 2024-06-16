                 

Thurlstone recommend French connection

The Thurlstone Band thoroughly enjoyed their recent trip to take part in the French Open Championships in Amboise.

Thurlstone
  The band had its picture taken outside the historic chateau

Sunday, 16 June 2024

        

The Thurlstone Band recently enjoyed its latest trip to Europe when they headed to the beautiful Loire Valley to take part in the 28th French Open Brass Band Festival in Amboise.

Tricolor

The band were delighted to be asked to perform at the opening ceremony in the grounds of the magnificent chateau, which provided great photo opportunities, not only for the band but the local press, who loved how the players were attired in 'tricolor' polo shirts and as horn player, Alex Davies, introducing the music in French.

The band told 4BR that the welcome and response from the large crowds over the weekend was also something to cherish — as was the experience of visiting a beautiful region of France.

Memorable

Band MD, Graham Bates who has been taking part in the event for nearly 20 years told 4BR: "It's been a personal dream to bring my community band of friends here for nearly a decade, and after two years' planning we did it in the most memorable way.

Everything about the trip was brilliant — and some players are already planning on coming back next year just to watch."

        

Thurlstone recommend French connection

