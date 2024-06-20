Youth Champs open for entries

Entries are now open for bands and ensembles great and small for the 2025 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

The entry process for bands and ensembles wishing to take part in 2025 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain is now open.

Open to all

The 'Youth Champs' will take place at Hymers College in Hull on Saturday 29th March, with participation open to all youth bands and ensembles of all levels in both competitive and non-competitive sections.

Entry costs £100 (£50 for BBE Member bands), with the opportunity to earn back the entry fee (member price) through a ticket sales scheme which will be launched later this year.

As previously reported on 4BR, the event will also see the return of a set test-piece entitled 'Fanfares, Songs and Dances' by Philip Sparke to be used in the Championship Section.

The Showcase Section is open to bands of all shapes, sizes and experience levels to perform in a non-competitive environment.

Perfect venue

Jess Wilson, Brass Bands England's Events Manager told 4BR: "We're delighted to bring the Youth Champs to Hull, continuing a successful initiative of moving the event around the country.

Hymers College is the perfect venue with two great concert halls, excellent warm-up facilities, and plenty of spaces for educational activity and socialising."

How to enter and find out more

The closing date for registrations is set for 4th December.

A Pre-Entry Pack, which outlines the aims and rules of the contest, is now available to download from the Youth Champs information page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/national-youth-brass-band-championships

To register your band please visit the Youth Champs 2025 registration page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/528

Any questions can be directed to youthchamps@bbe.org.uk