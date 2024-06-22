Fellowship recognition for Childs in Wales

David Childs is to become an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in recognition of his distinction in the creative and performing arts.

Earlier this year he became a Distinguished Research Professor at the University of North Texas (UNT) where he has worked for the past six years, whilst in April it was announced that he will be presented with the Iles Medal from the Worshipful Company of Musicians in recognition of outstanding service to the brass band movement.

Distinction

He will receive the honour at the RWCMD's graduation ceremony on 4th and 5th July in the College's Dora Stoutzker Hall.

The RWCMD Fellowship recognises his distinction in the creative and performing arts industries, building inspiring relationships with the College and its work.

He is joined as an Honorary Fellow in Music by David Adams, leader of the Orchestra of the Welsh National Opera; Grahame Davies, award-winning poet, librettist and lyricist; Deborah Keyser, Director of Ty Cerdd / Music Centre Wales and Lisa Tregale, Director of BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales.

Fellows

He joins a list of Honorary Fellows that in recent years includes composer Errolyn Wallen, violinist Nicola Benedetti, trombonist Dennis Rollins and conductor Philip Harper.

Honorary Fellows in Drama are Julia Barry, graduate and Chief Executive Officer, Cardiff's Sherman Theatre; Mererid Hopwood, award-winning author, poet and arts practitioner; Shubhra Nayar, graduate and the Artist behind the Real Elephant Collective; Gabriella Slade, graduate and Tony award- winning costume designer, and Sean Mathias, actor, director and writer.

This year I am particularly delighted that we are honouring artists whose work has been artistically ground-breaking and transformative for Wales Helen Gaunt, Principal, RWCMD

Ground breaking

Speaking about the fellowship awards, RWCMD Principal Helen Gaut said: "This year I am particularly delighted that we are honouring artists whose work has been artistically ground-breaking and transformative for Wales.

In such challenging economic times for the arts, it is even more important to shine a light on those who make the world a better place and are determined to champion the difference that the arts can make to us all as human beings."