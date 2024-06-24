Countdown on for UniBrass Band Camp

You have until the end of the month to book your place on the UniBrass Foundation Band Camp.

The final countdown is on for those wishing to be part of the UniBrass Foundation 'Band Camp' 2024.

Booking closes on 30th June to grab your place on the brass band summer school that offers a unique opportunity to develop your playing, meet new friends, and perform in iconic venues. It is open to all brass and percussion players aged 18-25.

Date and place

The event itself takes place between Wednesday 21st and Monday 26th August at Hesley Wood Scout Camp, Sheffield.

There are rehearsals, workshops, activities, socials, and three concerts (including Sheffield Cathedral) This year there is also a focus on physical and mental wellbeing.

Band Camp is led by David Thornton as musical director, supported by tutors Tom Smith, Emily Evans, Rebecca Lundberg, Katrina Marzella-Wheeler, Shaun Crowther and Steve Jones.

To find out more go to:

https://www.unibrass.co.uk/