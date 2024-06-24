                 

German television features Whit Friday

The television broadcaster ZDFHeute was in Delph to bring a worldwide flavour of Whit Friday to German audiences.

Whit Friday
  German television audiences were given a taste of the worldwide flavour of the event in Delph

Monday, 24 June 2024

        

The Whit Friday contest phenomenon confirmed its worldwide appeal once again this year as bands from across the globe headed to the events in Tameside and Saddleworth to march, entertain and compete.

In addition to the usual local, regional and national newspaper and television coverage there was also a team from German television broadcaster ZDFHeute who were based in Delph to enjoy the music.

Interviews

Presenter Wolf-Christian Ulrich interviewed the local home village favourites as well as the indefatigable contest organiser Bob Rodgers, adjudicator Leigh Baker and plenty of locals and supporters to get a taste of the event.

And despite there being a snippet of the film 'Brassed Off' which has given a somewhat misleading representation of the event to non-bras band supporters, the crew took the opportunity to film the traditional religious service before the contest day started as well as competitive feel of the event.

To enjoy

https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/zdf-mittagsmagazin/blasmusik-manchester-england-blechblaskapelle-100.html

        

