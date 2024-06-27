Derwent to showcase composer trio in search of award

Three talented composers will have their works put under the performance microscope to claim the inaugural Derwent Brass International Composition Award.

The inaugural Derwent Brass International Composition Award (DBICA) has announced its trio of finalists.

The competition attracted over 30 entries from across the world and following a comprehensive review of each by the band's Music Leadership Team, a longlist of six works was identified before being brought down to a final three following a series of rehearsals.

Finalists

They are 'Capriccio Mancunio' by Tim Jackson; 'New Beginnings' by Becky Lund and, 'The Hacienda' by Aaron Breeze.



Speaking about the competition, Music Director Jack Capstaff told 4BR: "I could not be more delighted by the number and calibre of entries we received.

We extend our sincere congratulations to all entrants for some truly engaging writing and are now keen to get into the detail of the finalist works ahead of our recording session in July from which we will find our victor.

It has been a remarkable international response to our call for innovative new brass music."

Recorded and announced

The works will be recorded on July 27th by KMJ Recordings and shared with the judging panellists before agreeing and announcing the winner on August 18th.

The panel consists of Jack Capstaff, Paul Hindmarsh, Paul McGhee and Matthew Eden. The winner will receive £1000 cash prize, formal publishing of their work and world premiere live performance, with recordings presented to all finalists.