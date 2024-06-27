Rochdale Contest open for entries

The Rochdale Contest will take place later this year — with the added bonus of a link to the British Open Spring Festival.

The North West Area Brass Bands Association (NWABBA) has announced that its Rochdale Contest event to be held on Saturday 12th October is now open for entries.

It will be held at Wardle Academy and will see four sections of own-choice test piece competition.

Spring Festival qualification

Bands in the joint Championship/First Section will have the added incentive of gaining a qualification place for the 2025 British Open Spring Festival.

With a generous prize fund seeing podium place awards in each section of £350, £250 and £150, bands are invited to enter as son as possible.

Enter

Entry to the contest is via online at: https://forms.gle/exrbFNJ8qRQowFk28