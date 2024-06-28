                 

Festival ending for Verhaert

The musical partnership between conductor Steven Verhaert and former Belgian champion Festival Brass is to come to an end.

Festival Brass BAND
  Steven Verhaert brought considerable success to the Belgian band

Friday, 28 June 2024

        

The decade long musical partnership between former Belgian National champion Festival Brass and MD Steven Verhaert is to come to an end.

4BR was informed that he has indicated his wish to pass on the artistic leadership to a new generation of conductors. He will make his final contest appearance at the Belgian National Championships in November. Russell Gray will lead the band at the 2025 event.

Belgian champion

It follows a tenure that was crowned with the Belgian National title in 2022, leading to a fine sixth place finish at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo. The band also claimed the 2022 Dutch Open title and was runner-up at the Belgian National Championships in 2019 and 2023 as well as the Flemish Open in April 2024.

Tuba player Guy Audenaert has been appointed Resident Conductor to take over the day-to-day musical direction. 4BR was informed that the band will also seek to work with several developing conductors as well as established professionals as they look forward to a busy schedule of high-profile events.

Broader perspective

Speaking about the new era, a band spokesperson said: "This approach should enable us to gain a broader musical perspective as well as give young conductors the opportunity to work with the band. We are also delighted to link with Russell Gray."

One major project is their performance alongside the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra conducted by Martyn Brabbins of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto for Brass Band and Orchestra', which will be given at the Koningin Elisabethzaal in Antwerp in January.

The band which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025 will then bid farewell to Steven Verhaert at their annual concert.

We wish to thank Steven from the bottom of our hearts. There are few people in whom both artistic vision and quality and people management skills come together as they do as with Steven

Thanks

The spokesperson added: "We wish to thank Steven from the bottom of our hearts. There are few people in whom both artistic vision and quality and people management skills come together as they do as with Steven.

In that respect, the farewell is not a 'goodbye' as hope to continue to welcome Steven in the future."

        

