Laganvale pride at Pride

Laganvale Metal Technology Band will become the first brass band to participate in the Belfast Pride Parade in July.

The event on Saturday 27th July (starting at 1.00pm in Belfast City Centre) was first held in 1991 and now attracts over 80,000 participants and supporters, making it the largest and cross-community parade in Northern Ireland.

Thrilled

The band told 4BR that they were thrilled to be attending as the event reflects their own commitment to offering an inclusive welcome to everyone who wants to enjoy brass band music making.

They said: "Everyone is looking forward to the event and promoting out engagement with the wider community. We have some great music to feature under our MD Charles Fyffe including two super arrangements by our tuba player Gareth Downey."