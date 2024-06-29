                 

Youth bands to feature in Seaside entertainment

The popular Brass at the Seaside weekend returns to Lytham St Anne's in July.

Brass at the Seaside
  The weekend is packed full of entertainment and performances

Saturday, 29 June 2024

        

The popular Brass at the Seaside Festival will return for a fifth time to Lytham St Anne's in July.

This year there is a special Schools Day which forms part of a series of concerts that brings brass bands together from all over Lancashire and Yorkshire over the weekend of Friday 12th, Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July.

Primary schools



The Friday sees children from six primary schools coming together at the Lowther Pavilion for a day of music making sponsored by Brass Bands England and Fylde Council.

St Anne's Bandstand will be alive with music non-stop, all day on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July, from 10.00am to 6.00pm.

On Saturday evening there will be a Gala Concert at St Thomas Church featuring Lancashire Youth Brass Band and special guests St Helens Youth Brass Band.

The event has enjoyed assistance from Warwick Music, British Bandsman and 4Barsrest.

Brass at the Seaside

Saturday 13th July:

10.00am: Coppull & Standish Junior Band
11.00am: Lostock Hall Band

Noon: Over Wyre Brass

1.00pm: Littleborough Training Band
2.00pm: Boro' Brass

3.00pm: Hebden Bridge Junior Band
4.00pm: St Helen's Youth Brass Band

5.00pm: Lancashire Youth Brass Band

Sunday 14th July:


11.00am: Red Admiral Beginner Band
11.30am: Red Admiral Music Academy

12.30pm: Kearsley Youth Brass Band

1.30pm: Astley Unlimited Band
2.30pm: Macclesfield Youth Band

3.30pm: Rivington & Adlington Band
4.30pm: Belle Vue Band

5.30pm: HONK! Lancashire Youth Street Band

        

