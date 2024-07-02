Death of Bill Bridges

The death has been announced of the popular bass trombonist and Chairperson of Blackpool Brass.

Blackpool Brass has announced the death of their highly respected bass trombone player and Chairperson, Bill Bridges

He passed away on the 16th June at the Christie Hospital after a long battle with illness surrounded by his loved one.

Player

A former trombonist with the 1st Battalion Kings Own Royal Border Regiment in the early 1970s, he was also a keen footballer for the regiment.

When the band later transferred to Weeton Barracks in Lancashire he joined the successful band Dutton Forshaw Band on solo trombone. He later played with the likes of Longridge and Warburtons Bands.

Despite suffering from severe embouchure problems his determination to carry on playing saw him take lessons from a member of the Halle Orchestra. He subsequently returned to playing on bass trombone with Blackpool Brass where he enjoyed 25 years and more of banding with friends until his final appearance at this year's Regional Championships.

Funeral

The funeral will be on Wednesday 3rd July at Pleasington Cemetery, Tower Road, Blackburn, (BB3 3LD) at 1.45pm, followed by the wake at the Craven Heifer Inn, Pole Lane, Darwen (BB3 3LD).

A band will play hymns before the service.