Teers no fears for Murley

Kevin Teers is the new conductor of Murley Silver Band.

  Kevin Teers is the new conductor at Murley Silver Band

Friday, 05 July 2024

        

Murley Silver Band from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland has announced that it will work with the experienced Kevin Teers as their new conductor.

Originally from Stockport, his banding background encompasses playing tenures with the likes of VBS Poynton and Williams Fairey. Following a 12-year break from banding during which time he moved to Dublin he joined Stedfast Band.

Since 2018 he has also played solo horn with Strabane Brass in Northern Ireland.

Building on his growing conducting experience in 2023 he was appointed Musical Director of the Navan Silver Band in Co Meath.

Very excited

Speaking about the appointment Kevin said: "Since taking my first rehearsal with Murley I've been extremely impressed by the enthusiasm, musicality and work ethic.

They couldn't have done more to make me feel welcome, and I'm very excited for our future partnership."

        

