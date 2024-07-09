                 

News

Report & Result: 2024 Brighouse March & Hymn Tune

Hepworth show wizardly form in making it four out of our march and hymn tunes wins this Summer.

Hepworth
  Another success for the march and hymn tune specialists of Hepworth

Tuesday, 09 July 2024

        

The Hepworth Band continued its rich vein of march and hymn tune form as they retained the honours in Brighouse on the weekend.

Eighth time

It was the eighth time they have won the event, with their performances of their well drilled favourites of 'The Wizard' and 'In Love For Me' under MD Ryan Watkins securing a comprehensive victory over Yorkshire rivals Elland Silver with First Section North West visitors, Blackburn & Darwen in third.

Elland also performed 'The Wizard' alongside the hymn 'Silver Hill', whilst Blackburn & Darwen opted for 'Knight Templar' and 'Love Unknown'.

Not only did Hepworth add to their recent wins at Meltham, Hebden Bridge and Morley by topping both elements of the contest, they also left with a hatful of individual and section awards.

Successful

Reflecting on their success through their Facebook page they said: "Today has been a very enjoyable afternoon at the last march contest of the year. This rounded off a successful march season in which the band walked away as champions at all four local contests.

Thanks again to the organisers at Brighouse District & Lions Club for another brilliant event and we will no doubt defrost 'The Wizard' again next year for the 2025 march season.

Until then, the band are now excited to get their teeth stuck into 'The Lost Circle' as we prepare for our appearance at the British Open."

Changeable weather

The day was superbly organised by the Lions Club of Huddersfield in conjunction with Keighley Lions, with adjudicators Leigh Baker (march) and Allan Holdsworth (hymn) enjoying the performances from each of the 18 competitors, despite the rather changeable weather.

Elland Silver Youth retained their 'Best Youth Band' title, whilst section awards went to Blackburn & Darwen, Uppermill, Dobcross Silver and Dobcross Monkeys.

Result:

Adjudicators: Leigh Baker (march); Allan Holdsworth (hymn)
March/Hymn = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 96/90 = 186
2. Elland Silver (Gareth Brindle): 93/84 = 177
3. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 89/82 = 171
4. Milnrow (Gareth Brindle): 92/78 = 170
5. Uppermill (James Garlick): 87/80 = 167*
6. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs): 86/81 = 167
7. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse): 85/80 = 165
8. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates): 88/75 = 163
9. Longridge (Mark Peacock): 90/72 = 162
10. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam): 83/75 = 158
11. Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson): 84/69 = 153
12. Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison): 81/70 = 151
13. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 75/73 = 148
14. Boro' Brass (Laura Whittaker): 74/72 = 146*
15. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 72/74 = 146
16. Lindley (Alan Widdop): 73/71 = 144
17. Gawthorpe '85 (John Edward): 70/73 = 143
18. Dobcross Brass Monkeys (Philip Cumberworth): 68/69 = 137

*March marks takes precedence

Awards:
Best March: Hepworth
Best Hymn: Hepworth
Best First Section Band: Blackburn & Darwen
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Dobcross Monkeys
Best Unregistered Band 'Boro Brass
Best Youth Band: Elland Silver Youth

Best Soloist: Hepworth (Dan Chan — euphonium)
Best Youth Soloist: Elland Silver Youth (soprano)
Principal Cornet: Clare Taylor (Hepworth)
Best Euphonium: Elland Silver
Best Soprano: Elland Silver
Best Trombone Section: Hepworth
Best Basses: Milnrow
Best Trombones on the March: Hepworth

Deportment: Marsden

        

