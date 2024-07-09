Report & Result: 2024 Brighouse March & Hymn Tune

Hepworth show wizardly form in making it four out of our march and hymn tunes wins this Summer.

The Hepworth Band continued its rich vein of march and hymn tune form as they retained the honours in Brighouse on the weekend.

Eighth time

It was the eighth time they have won the event, with their performances of their well drilled favourites of 'The Wizard' and 'In Love For Me' under MD Ryan Watkins securing a comprehensive victory over Yorkshire rivals Elland Silver with First Section North West visitors, Blackburn & Darwen in third.

Elland also performed 'The Wizard' alongside the hymn 'Silver Hill', whilst Blackburn & Darwen opted for 'Knight Templar' and 'Love Unknown'.

Not only did Hepworth add to their recent wins at Meltham, Hebden Bridge and Morley by topping both elements of the contest, they also left with a hatful of individual and section awards.

Successful

Reflecting on their success through their Facebook page they said: "Today has been a very enjoyable afternoon at the last march contest of the year. This rounded off a successful march season in which the band walked away as champions at all four local contests.

Thanks again to the organisers at Brighouse District & Lions Club for another brilliant event and we will no doubt defrost 'The Wizard' again next year for the 2025 march season.

Until then, the band are now excited to get their teeth stuck into 'The Lost Circle' as we prepare for our appearance at the British Open."

Changeable weather

The day was superbly organised by the Lions Club of Huddersfield in conjunction with Keighley Lions, with adjudicators Leigh Baker (march) and Allan Holdsworth (hymn) enjoying the performances from each of the 18 competitors, despite the rather changeable weather.

Elland Silver Youth retained their 'Best Youth Band' title, whilst section awards went to Blackburn & Darwen, Uppermill, Dobcross Silver and Dobcross Monkeys.

Result:

Adjudicators: Leigh Baker (march); Allan Holdsworth (hymn)

March/Hymn = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 96/90 = 186

2. Elland Silver (Gareth Brindle): 93/84 = 177

3. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas): 89/82 = 171

4. Milnrow (Gareth Brindle): 92/78 = 170

5. Uppermill (James Garlick): 87/80 = 167*

6. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs): 86/81 = 167

7. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse): 85/80 = 165

8. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates): 88/75 = 163

9. Longridge (Mark Peacock): 90/72 = 162

10. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam): 83/75 = 158

11. Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson): 84/69 = 153

12. Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison): 81/70 = 151

13. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 75/73 = 148

14. Boro' Brass (Laura Whittaker): 74/72 = 146*

15. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 72/74 = 146

16. Lindley (Alan Widdop): 73/71 = 144

17. Gawthorpe '85 (John Edward): 70/73 = 143

18. Dobcross Brass Monkeys (Philip Cumberworth): 68/69 = 137

*March marks takes precedence



Awards:

Best March: Hepworth

Best Hymn: Hepworth

Best First Section Band: Blackburn & Darwen

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Dobcross Monkeys

Best Unregistered Band 'Boro Brass

Best Youth Band: Elland Silver Youth

Best Soloist: Hepworth (Dan Chan — euphonium)

Best Youth Soloist: Elland Silver Youth (soprano)

Principal Cornet: Clare Taylor (Hepworth)

Best Euphonium: Elland Silver

Best Soprano: Elland Silver

Best Trombone Section: Hepworth

Best Basses: Milnrow

Best Trombones on the March: Hepworth

Deportment: Marsden

